Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells software subsidiary Docufy GmbH to Elvaston Capital Management

As part of its focus on core activities and announced portfolio adjustments, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has sold its subsidiary Docufy GmbH, Bamberg, to the investment company Elvaston Capital Management GmbH, Berlin. With 120 employees, Docufy is a leading premium provider in Germany of professional software solutions for the management of product information and product knowledge. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today and will be completed on the same day. Heidelberg expects the sale to generate extraordinary income/disposal gains of more than 20 million Euro.



As overall asset management income is expected to be higher than was foreseeable at the beginning of the 2021/22 financial year, the company now expects the range for the EBITDA margin for the full year to be 7―7.5% (previously: 6―7%).



