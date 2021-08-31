checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells software subsidiary Docufy GmbH to Elvaston Capital Management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 10:54  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells software subsidiary Docufy GmbH to Elvaston Capital Management

31-Aug-2021 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen!
Long
Basispreis 2,15€
Hebel 12,21
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 2,49€
Hebel 10,09
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

As part of its focus on core activities and announced portfolio adjustments, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has sold its subsidiary Docufy GmbH, Bamberg, to the investment company Elvaston Capital Management GmbH, Berlin. With 120 employees, Docufy is a leading premium provider in Germany of professional software solutions for the management of product information and product knowledge. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today and will be completed on the same day. Heidelberg expects the sale to generate extraordinary income/disposal gains of more than 20 million Euro.

As overall asset management income is expected to be higher than was foreseeable at the beginning of the 2021/22 financial year, the company now expects the range for the EBITDA margin for the full year to be 7―7.5% (previously: 6―7%).

Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

Important note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Seite 1 von 4
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells software subsidiary Docufy GmbH to Elvaston Capital Management DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells software subsidiary Docufy GmbH to Elvaston Capital Management 31-Aug-2021 / 10:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hyrican Informationssysteme AG: Halbjahreszahlen 01.01.-30.06.2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN, Inc., sign agreement on business combination and public ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:54 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston Capital Management
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Im SDax stehen zwölf Wechsel an - Drei Börsenneulinge erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Heidelberger Druck: Aktie ohne große Potenziale
4investors | Kommentare
23.08.21Volker Schilling exklusiv: Börsenparty: Abfeiern, wenn andere schüchtern am Tanzflächenrand herumstehen
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
19.08.21Volker Schilling: Dem Markt voraus: Zwei Turnaround-Aktien mit langfristigem Wachstums-Wumms
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
17.08.21Heidelberger Druck: Phantasie dank Wallboxen-Geschäft - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
05.08.21DGAP-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.08.21DGAP-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.08.21DGAP-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.08.21DGAP-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings