Matas’ Share buyback program

31.08.2021   

Company announcement no. 10 2021/22
Allerød, 31 August 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 24 August until and including 27 August 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
1: 24 August 2021 6,201 126.52 784,551
2: 25 August 2021 6,629 127.35 844,203
3: 26 August 2021 5,762 128.65 741,281
4: 27 August 2021 6,210 127.40 791,154
Acc. trading for days 1-4 24,802 127.46 3,161,189

Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 33,386 Matas shares corresponding to 0.09% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 27 August 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

Attachments





