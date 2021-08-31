checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 26 November 2009), the Company allotted 275,632 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "new ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 31 August 2021. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 125.06p per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.87 pence per ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 275,632 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 September 2021. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 August 2021 consists of 85,891,086 ordinary shares of which 11,095,098 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,795,988 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 August 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





