Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
31.08.2021   

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 8.50 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Continuation of dynamic sales growth in H1 2021; Significant increase in profitability due to economies of scale and M&A effects; GBC estimates and target price also raised following increase in company guidance
Business development in HY1 2021

Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months of the current fiscal year. Compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues jumped by 92.6% to EUR 109.00 million (H1 2020: EUR 56.60 million).

This was mainly due to strong organic growth effects in the Gaming and Media segments as well as positive revenue synergies within the MGI Group. In addition, M&A activities (especially the KingsIsle transaction) also contributed to the positive Group revenue development.
Parallel to this, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA) also increased significantly by 129.3% to EUR 26.60 million (previous year: EUR 11.60 million) compared with the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs), the adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 28.70 million, which also rose sharply by around 125.0% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 12.70 million).
MGI also made significant gains at the net level in the first six months of the current fiscal year as a result of their significant improvement in profitability, leading to a jump in earnings to EUR 5.60 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 0.50 million).

Business development in Q2 2021

Their dynamic growth course is particularly evident in the quarterly view. Following their strong opening quarter, MGI also posted another record quarter in the second quarter of the current fiscal year with a 90.0% increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 57.10 million (Q2 2020: EUR 30.0 million). The strong growth resulted primarily from revenue synergies and organic growth within the Gaming and Media segment. It should be noted here that organic growth of 36.0% was significantly above the company's planning and was also significantly increased despite a particularly strong prior- year quarter due to the Corona pandemic.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
