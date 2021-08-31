DGAP-News: Capvis AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Private Equity Capvis establishes a EUR 230 million continuation vehicle in a deal co-led by Committed Advisors and Eurazeo 31.08.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capvis AG ("Capvis"), a leading mid-market private equity investor, closed a EUR 230 million continuation vehicle transaction co-led by affiliates of Committed Advisors SAS ("Committed Advisors") and Eurazeo IM ("Eurazeo"). The continuation vehicle encompasses the three remaining portfolio companies in Capvis Equity III, L.P. and Capvis III Limmat L.P. (together "Capvis III"), a 2008 vintage fund with EUR 608 million in commitments, and the first continuation vehicle to be established by Capvis.

The continuation vehicle will provide time and additional capital for an optimal exit of the three remaining portfolio companies hessnatur, arena and Kaffee Partner. hessnatur is Germany's number one eco-fashion company with a focus on sustainability and a rapidly growing e-commerce business, arena is a global producer of swimwear and equipment for competitive swimmers and enthusiasts alike and Kaffee Partner is the market leader in distribution of coffee and water dispensing machines in the DACH region.

As part of the transaction, existing investors in Capvis III were provided with the choice to receive full liquidity or to fully or partially re-invest into the new vehicle.

"The high quality of the companies, a positive assessment of the prospects in the European consumer goods sector and the attractive transaction structure were the basis for strong investor demand," Daniel Flaig, Managing Partner of Capvis, summarises the successful transaction.

"We are very pleased to have contributed to providing a solution to the Capvis III investors seeking to obtain liquidity, and also welcome the high percentage of those willing to reinvest in the continuation vehicle and maintain their exposure to this attractive portfolio," explains Guillaume Valdant, Managing Partner at Committed Advisors.

"We are convinced that all three companies will benefit from the continued digitalisation trend, further reinforced by the pandemic crisis, a commercial rebound with the easing of sanitary restrictions and the growing importance of ESG", explains Christophe Simon, Managing Partner at Eurazeo.