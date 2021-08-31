Yandex Introduces SignalQ2 Driver Monitoring Camera for its Ride-Hailing Partners and Other Fleets, Powered by Ambarella’s CVflow Edge AI Vision SoC

The Yandex SignalQ2 camera is designed to be mounted on the interior of the windshield and aimed toward the driver to enhance security and monitor the driver. Even though it faces the driver, the small form factor, windshield-mounted design of the SignalQ2 does not obstruct the driver’s field of view.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that the new Yandex SignalQ2 LTE-enabled driver monitoring system (DMS) camera is based on the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision system on chip (SoC). This Yandex DMS camera will be deployed across the Yandex.Taxi fleet of partner ride-hailing vehicles by 2022, and Yandex is offering the camera to other companies such as those with delivery van fleets. Yandex.Taxi, an international IT company, has partnerships with over 700,000 ride-hailing drivers operating in more than 1,000 cities across Eastern Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Israel, the Ivory Coast, Finland and Ghana.

This camera takes advantage of the Ambarella CV25’s real-time AI processing to determine driver identity for enhanced security and to achieve accurate driver state recognition—for example, their level of fatigue or attentiveness. The camera leverages the Ambarella CVflow architecture’s low-power, high-performance AI and computer vision engine to run the Yandex neural network-based DMS stack and to process video at high speed (at least 30 fps). Ambarella’s on-chip H.264/H.265 video compression engine delivers constant video recording—ensuring critical evidence can be gathered in the event of a road incident—as well as optional live streaming over LTE for remote monitoring.

“We pay great attention to safety in our service, which is why we developed the SignalQ2,” said Nikolay Buldakov, SignalQ project leader at Yandex. “We chose the Ambarella CV25 SoC because it meets our performance and power criteria. It can operate with video flows from up to three sensors and run neural network algorithms on the CVflow engine with high speed and extremely low power consumption. The CVflow platform’s security functionality allowed us to be sure that the camera uses only firmware developed by us, which is especially important for devices used in safety applications. Ambarella’s team has been an outstanding partner in all stages of device development.”

“The new Yandex DMS camera based on Ambarella’s CV25 will improve safety across the Yandex ride-hailing fleet, and those of other companies,” said Senya Pertsel, senior director of marketing for Ambarella. “We are pleased to meet Yandex’s stringent requirements for high-performance AI processing, total security and very low power, in their small form factor, windshield-mounted camera.”

Availability

The Yandex SignalQ2 DMS camera is available today. For more information, visit: https://signalq.yandex/.

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and on the MOEX since 2014. More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

