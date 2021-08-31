Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 31.08.2021, 11:02 | 12 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 11:02 | Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Christopher Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.2506 1,574 £1,968.45 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,574 £1,968.45 e) Date of the transaction 31-Aug-2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Clare Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PCA to PDMR/Director Mr Christopher Burrows b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.2506 1,816 £2,271.09 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,816 £2,271.09 e) Date of the transaction 31-Aug-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Rhodri Whitlock 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.2506 199 £248.87 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 199 £248.87 e) Date of the transaction 31-Aug-2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Date of notification 31 August 2021 For further information please contact: Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850







