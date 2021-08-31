ROY Asset Holding SE: ROY Asset Holding SE restructures management team

ROY Asset Holding SE restructures management team 31 August 2021, Hungen - ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888), real estate project developer and manufacturer of high-quality ceramic tiles, has restructured its director level. Surasak Lelalertsuphakun (37), Chairman of the Board of Directors, will assume the additional position of Managing Director (CEO) from 1 September 2021. In return, Matthias Herrmann will step down as Managing Director and as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors on 31 August 2021.

The new management team thus consists of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun (CEO), Siu Fung Siegfried Lee (CFO) and Suriya Toaramrut (COO). With their extensive experience, they form a powerful management team from a successful Thai family:

Surasak Lelalertsuphakun (37) attended Epsom College and graduated from London City University with a Master in Automotive Engineering. In 2006, he joined ROY and completed intensive training programs in all production departments at ROY's manufacturing facility in Beijing. In 2007 and 2008, Mr. Lelalertsuphakun worked as a project manager for ROY and was responsible for investor relations, customer relationship management, managing logistics and developing a franchise network in China. From 2008 to 2010, he gained additional professional experience as a sales manager and engineer at Vanson Electronics Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong. In 2010, he joined Lion Legend Holding Ltd. as Vice President and Director of Research and Development. There, he was responsible for investor relations, daily management of production lines, customer relationship management, and product development and design. After the successful IPO of ROY Ceramics SE on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in April 2015, he joined Lee's Pharmaceutical Holding Ltd. as Executive Assistant to Chairman and works there as Manager.