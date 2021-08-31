checkAd

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept new, improved takeover offer by Vonovia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept new, improved takeover offer by Vonovia

31.08.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Joint Reasoned Statement of Deutsche Wohnen SE

Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept new, improved takeover offer by Vonovia

  • Offered consideration of 53 euros per share is fair and adequate taking into account all relevant key figures
  • Offer provides shareholders the opportunity for a secure, timely and fair realization of value
  • Takeover offer of Vonovia is in the best interest of Deutsche Wohnen and all stakeholders

Berlin, August 31, 2021. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") today published a joint reasoned statement on the new, improved voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG). In this statement, both boards conclude that the takeover offer by Vonovia is in the best interest of Deutsche Wohnen, its shareholders and stakeholders. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have thoroughly analyzed the adequacy of the offer and have taken into account both the strategic benefit as well as the consideration offered. Based on this analysis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board consider the offer price of 53 euros per Deutsche Wohnen share offered by Vonovia as fair and adequate. Both boards therefore recommend shareholders to accept the new, improved offer by Vonovia.

