checkAd

Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 11:30  |  25   |   |   

New offering exclusively for independent artists seeking next-level advantage in analytics, exposure, merchandise sales and overall streaming revenue

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the integration of a new suite of monthly services into its Fan Pass livestream artist platform. The new “Artist Pro” offerings are designed to elevate artist visibility and fan offerings to increase streaming revenues, merchandise sales and fan subscriber revenue.

Fan Pass has begun testing its “Artist Pro” offering on independent artists currently using the platform, as well as newcomers upon initial sign up.   

“As we are onboarding new artists to the Fan Pass version 2.0 platform, it’s the ideal time to deliver additional support services to any artist who feels big labels aren’t for them and who wants to find an alternative way to get heard, get known and get paid,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano, Jr. “Delivering this capability to the artists on our platform is what Fan Pass is all about.”

Incorporating user feedback and forward-thinking marketing strategies, “Artist Pro” is structured for users to receive:  

  • Merchandise store activation and set up
  • Custom merchandise design – (includes an initial merchandise design)
  • VIP all-access subscription to the Fan Pass livestream platform and content
  • Promotion of all scheduled artist events, by and across Fan Pass platforms
  • Advanced analytics and fan data access, reporting direct through artist dashboard

(*8.99 monthly service fee)

“As we prepare to push our digital media campaigns toward artists and fan acquisitions, we believe it’s important to continue rolling out new features as we drive home our intention for Fan Pass to be a trusted, long-term artist partner, while extending our reach for new revenue opportunities. With “Artist Pro” now available, our team continues to deliver on this commitment. I am grateful to have the opportunity to execute steps and strategies that turn this commitment into tangible offerings and look forward to sharing each one of these achievements with artists, their fans, our team and shareholders,” Rositano stated. “I also want to applaud the amazing work of my partner/brother Dean, as we would not have this opportunity without his ability to lead our development efforts into the future.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing New offering exclusively for independent artists seeking next-level advantage in analytics, exposure, merchandise sales and overall streaming revenue CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Friendable Inc. (OTC: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...