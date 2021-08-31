Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the integration of a new suite of monthly services into its Fan Pass livestream artist platform. The new “Artist Pro” offerings are designed to elevate artist visibility and fan offerings to increase streaming revenues, merchandise sales and fan subscriber revenue.

Fan Pass has begun testing its “Artist Pro” offering on independent artists currently using the platform, as well as newcomers upon initial sign up.

“As we are onboarding new artists to the Fan Pass version 2.0 platform, it’s the ideal time to deliver additional support services to any artist who feels big labels aren’t for them and who wants to find an alternative way to get heard, get known and get paid,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano, Jr. “Delivering this capability to the artists on our platform is what Fan Pass is all about.”

Incorporating user feedback and forward-thinking marketing strategies, “Artist Pro” is structured for users to receive:

Merchandise store activation and set up

Custom merchandise design – (includes an initial merchandise design)

VIP all-access subscription to the Fan Pass livestream platform and content

Promotion of all scheduled artist events, by and across Fan Pass platforms

Advanced analytics and fan data access, reporting direct through artist dashboard

(*8.99 monthly service fee)

“As we prepare to push our digital media campaigns toward artists and fan acquisitions, we believe it’s important to continue rolling out new features as we drive home our intention for Fan Pass to be a trusted, long-term artist partner, while extending our reach for new revenue opportunities. With “Artist Pro” now available, our team continues to deliver on this commitment. I am grateful to have the opportunity to execute steps and strategies that turn this commitment into tangible offerings and look forward to sharing each one of these achievements with artists, their fans, our team and shareholders,” Rositano stated. “I also want to applaud the amazing work of my partner/brother Dean, as we would not have this opportunity without his ability to lead our development efforts into the future.”