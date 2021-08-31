checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 11:49  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase

31-Aug-2021 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 31 August 2021 - tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) has successfully completed its cash capital increase resolved on 25 August 2021, making partial use of the Authorised Capital 2021 / I and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. The issue price was EUR 2.38 per new no-par value registered share. 398,250 new no-par value registered shares were placed by way of a private placement or a prospectus-free placement pursuant to Article 1 (4) (b) and (c) of Regulation (EU) 2017 / 1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, so-called EU Prospectus Regulation).

With the capital increase, the share capital of the Company was increased by EUR 398,250.00 from EUR 3,982,500.00 to EUR 4,380,750.00.

In total, the company received gross proceeds of EUR 947,835.00 from the capital increase.

The new no-par value registered shares are entitled to dividend as of 1 January 2021. They will be included in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange, there in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, after registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register.

The Company plans to use the majority of the net proceeds from the capital increase for the acquisition of a later-stage investment as well as for possibly further acquisition opportunities coming up in 2021 in line with the Company's growth strategy and/or for general corporate purposes.

 

Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com

31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1230085

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1230085  31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230085&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreettokentus investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase 31-Aug-2021 / 11:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:49 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG resolves capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.08.21tokentus investment: Sehr erfolgreicher Start im m:access
4investors | Kommentare
03.08.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
03.08.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten