tokentus investment AG successfully completes cash capital increase 31-Aug-2021 / 11:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 31 August 2021 - tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) has successfully completed its cash capital increase resolved on 25 August 2021, making partial use of the Authorised Capital 2021 / I and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. The issue price was EUR 2.38 per new no-par value registered share. 398,250 new no-par value registered shares were placed by way of a private placement or a prospectus-free placement pursuant to Article 1 (4) (b) and (c) of Regulation (EU) 2017 / 1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, so-called EU Prospectus Regulation).

With the capital increase, the share capital of the Company was increased by EUR 398,250.00 from EUR 3,982,500.00 to EUR 4,380,750.00.

In total, the company received gross proceeds of EUR 947,835.00 from the capital increase.

The new no-par value registered shares are entitled to dividend as of 1 January 2021. They will be included in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange, there in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, after registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register.

The Company plans to use the majority of the net proceeds from the capital increase for the acquisition of a later-stage investment as well as for possibly further acquisition opportunities coming up in 2021 in line with the Company's growth strategy and/or for general corporate purposes.

Contact Investor Relations:

Oliver Michel

CEO of tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: tokentus investment AG Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork 60329 Frankfurt Germany E-mail: contact@tokentus.com Internet: www.tokentus.com ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8 WKN: A3CN9R Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1230085

