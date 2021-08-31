checkAd

DGAP-News Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Study results
Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany

31.08.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany

- Strong ranking underlines success of "2020plus" growth strategy
- q.beyond's portfolio meets current needs of IT users
- Survey of users reveals growth opportunities for broadly based IT service providers like q.beyond

Cologne, 31 August 2021 - q.beyond AG was one of Germany's ten fastest-growing IT service providers in 2020. That is one of the findings of the new Lünendonk study: "The IT Consulting and IT Service Market in Germany". At 13 percent, q.beyond's revenue growth was more than twice as high as the average across all study participants (+ 4.9 percent). This strong growth also reinforced q.beyond's position as one of Germany's top ten IT service companies.

Jürgen Hermann, q.beyond's CEO, attributes the company's disproportionate revenue growth in 2020, the year of the pandemic, to the consistent implementation of its "2020plus" growth strategy: "We concentrate on select focus sectors and cover the whole digital value chain with our Cloud, SAP and IoT expertise. This way, our customers can exploit the full potential of digitalisation."

Digital workplaces in demand

Digitalisation received yet another boost during the coronavirus pandemic. This is the finding of a user survey in the Lünendonk study. According to this, 69 percent of those surveyed are attaching greater priority to pressing ahead with their digitalisation and are focusing more clearly on this. Key priorities include digital workplaces and building and expanding digital business models. These are areas on which q.beyond was early to focus and which decisively contributed to its strong growth in 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
q.beyond Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande

Diskussion: Die 1000 % Perle in 2017 QSC Wahnsinn geht weiter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Study results Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany 31.08.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lünendonk study: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: Lünendonk-Studie: q.beyond gehört zu den zehn wachstumsstärksten IT-Dienstleistern in Deutschland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21q.beyond schließt SAP-Umstellung bei Tchibo ab
4investors | Kommentare
19.08.21DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond successfully introduces SAP S/4HANA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21q.beyond Aktie: Independent Research nicht besonders zuversichtlich
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21q.beyond: Kaufempfehlung für die Aktie wird bestätigt
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09.08.21q.beyond hebt Prognose an: „Unser profitables Wachstum nimmt Fahrt auf”
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten