Lünendonk study: q.beyond is one of ten fastest-growing IT service providers in Germany 31.08.2021 / 12:00

- Strong ranking underlines success of "2020plus" growth strategy

- q.beyond's portfolio meets current needs of IT users

- Survey of users reveals growth opportunities for broadly based IT service providers like q.beyond

Cologne, 31 August 2021 - q.beyond AG was one of Germany's ten fastest-growing IT service providers in 2020. That is one of the findings of the new Lünendonk study: "The IT Consulting and IT Service Market in Germany". At 13 percent, q.beyond's revenue growth was more than twice as high as the average across all study participants (+ 4.9 percent). This strong growth also reinforced q.beyond's position as one of Germany's top ten IT service companies.

Jürgen Hermann, q.beyond's CEO, attributes the company's disproportionate revenue growth in 2020, the year of the pandemic, to the consistent implementation of its "2020plus" growth strategy: "We concentrate on select focus sectors and cover the whole digital value chain with our Cloud, SAP and IoT expertise. This way, our customers can exploit the full potential of digitalisation."

Digital workplaces in demand

Digitalisation received yet another boost during the coronavirus pandemic. This is the finding of a user survey in the Lünendonk study. According to this, 69 percent of those surveyed are attaching greater priority to pressing ahead with their digitalisation and are focusing more clearly on this. Key priorities include digital workplaces and building and expanding digital business models. These are areas on which q.beyond was early to focus and which decisively contributed to its strong growth in 2020.