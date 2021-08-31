checkAd

Tritium and ReCharge Alaska Engineer Electric Vehicle Charging Solution Capable of Surviving Sub-Arctic Temperatures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

As the Biden Administration works toward a new goal of 50 percent electric vehicle (“EV”) sales by 2030, the importance of creating a robust electric vehicle charging network in all parts of the country is greater than ever. As part of their continued global growth and to address the need for an adaptable EV charging infrastructure in cold climates, Tritium has partnered with ReCharge Alaska to deploy direct current (“DC”) fast charging solutions in Cantwell, Alaska.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005316/en/

Tritium brings DC Charging solutions to Cantwell Alaska to bridge the electric vehicle infrastructure gap between Alaska’s largest cities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tritium brings DC Charging solutions to Cantwell Alaska to bridge the electric vehicle infrastructure gap between Alaska’s largest cities. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is an important milestone for the state of Alaska as we have seen significant growth in EV adoption here,” said Kris Hall, CEO at ReCharge Alaska. “Our goal is to open up Alaska and advance the EV transformation through the deployment of DC fast chargers. We believe that Tritium is the ideal partner for this project as their chargers are highly adaptable and built to be deployed in places with frigid temperatures.”

The project will utilize Tritium’s RT50 DC fast charger and become the only fast charging location listed on PlugShare between the cities of Fairbanks and Anchorage, two of the largest urban areas in Alaska.

“We are proud to showcase Tritium’s ability to deliver DC chargers that are uniquely adaptable to the extreme cold that can be experienced across Alaska’s vast landscape, while bringing charging solutions to parts of the country with limited EV infrastructure,” said Mike Calise, President of Americas at Tritium. “ReCharge Alaska is truly passionate about promoting electric mobility, and we are excited to provide convenient and fast charging to Alaska’s EV drivers.”

While Tritium rates its chargers for -31 degrees Fahrenheit (-35 degrees Celsius), Cantwell can get as cold as -45 degrees Fahrenheit (-42 degrees Celsius). To meet ReCharge Alaska’s needs, the Tritium team adjusted the glycol to water mixture in the liquid coolant to have a storage temperature of -65 degrees Fahrenheit (-53 degrees Celsius). In addition, ReCharge Alaska intends to build an enclosure with a 1kW heater to kick on at -28 degrees Fahrenheit (-33 degrees Celsius) to protect the charger.

“We are thrilled to support innovation to move electrified transportation forward,” said John Burns, President/CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association. “Alaska’s extreme temperatures are always a challenge. We are optimistic that Tritium’s resilient charging technology and ReCharge’s engineering expertise, will help to create a robust charging network throughout the state.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About ReCharge Alaska

ReCharge Alaska was created to define and develop solutions for deploying a Public Charging Infrastructure in the Sub-Arctic of Alaska. Because of the major engineering challenges, as well as the remote and vast nature of the locations of the communities, out-of-the-box problem solving is required to be successful.

About Golden Valley Electric Association

Golden Valley Electric Association serves over 100,000 residents, with 44,800 meters, in Interior Alaska. Their mission is to safely provide reliable electric service, quality customer service and innovative energy solutions at fair and reasonable prices.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tritium and ReCharge Alaska Engineer Electric Vehicle Charging Solution Capable of Surviving Sub-Arctic Temperatures As the Biden Administration works toward a new goal of 50 percent electric vehicle (“EV”) sales by 2030, the importance of creating a robust electric vehicle charging network in all parts of the country is greater than ever. As part of their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Tritium Announces Strategic Partnership With Solcon Industries to Increase Access to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Infrastructure in Israel and Palestine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Tritium Pioneers Fast Chargers for the Mining Industry in Combination with Miller Technology’s Most Advanced Light Duty Mining Electric Vehicle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Waiver of Option to Acquire Tritium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tritium Partners With Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric to Deliver EV Charging to Central Maryland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten