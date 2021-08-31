checkAd

TELUS and Hilo are working together to make Québec homes smarter and more eco-friendly while saving residents money

Two leaders in home digital technologies are launching a pilot project in Québec City that will be rolled out to more cities, providing Québec residents hundreds of dollars in savings

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS and Hilo have joined forces to elevate the experience of connected, smart and energy efficient homes for Quebecers. A pilot project launched in Québec City bundles TELUS’ home automation and security technologies with Hilo's smart home solutions to help Quebecers seamlessly manage their electricity and security, while reducing their bills and environmental footprint. This collaboration highlights both companies’ focus on building a sustainable future and supporting Québec’s collective effort to consume energy more efficiently and intelligently.

“Hilo is a key partner on our journey to have more Quebecers adopt and promote sustainable practices, thanks to improved energy-efficiency offerings for the home,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, Vice-President of TELUS, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience for Québec. “This collaboration marks another important milestone in TELUS’ evolution from a telecommunications company to a global technology leader with digital solutions, health and agriculture divisions. As Canada’s largest provider of home security and automation services, we are proud to expand our offer in Québec to create a friendlier future with efficient and user-friendly technologies.”

In the coming weeks, the joint offer will be rolled out to residents in more cities across the province. Quebecers who take advantage of combined services from TELUS and Hilo will receive discounts of up to $315 on their bill – the value of three months of TELUS SmartHome Security services at $0 and a $150 credit from Hilo. Customers who opt for the bundle will enjoy additional savings of up to 15% on their electricity bills thanks to Hilo’s smart home technologies.

“We’re pleased to join forces with TELUS, combining our excellent products to provide our customers with an improved range of offerings. This collaborative effort will enable us to further advance the evolution of smart-home technologies in the years to come, and thus to give all Québec residents the tools they need to use electricity more efficiently and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will give more people in Québec City the opportunity to benefit from the Hilo solution and experience. Ultimately, this initiative represents our drive to constantly evolve and our desire to develop similar initiatives to better serve our customers,” said Sébastien Fournier, CEO of Hilo.

