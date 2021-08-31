GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Greystone recorded net income available to common stockholders (net income less preferred dividends and income from non-controlling interests) for fiscal year 2021 of $3,030,165, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4,301,585, or $0.15 per share, in fiscal year 2020. EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 was $12,080,272 compared to $12,152,793 in 2020. Greystone’s net income was $3,625,526 in fiscal year 2021 compared to $4,962,570 in fiscal year 2020 noting that net income in fiscal year 2020 included the effect of a decrease in the valuation allowance for net operating losses of approximately $1.4 million.

Sales for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 were $64,925,059 compared to $76,204,608 in the prior year. The decrease of $11,279,549 in sales from the prior year was primarily due to lowered pricing resulting from a customer delivering a portion of their own raw materials used in the manufacturing process of certain pallets.

“I am overwhelmed by the strength of our year despite the debilitating effects from COVID-19, labor shortages and increases in the price of plastic.,” stated CEO Warren Kruger. Kruger continued, “Operational issues with new equipment occurred during the year but our maintenance personnel addressed the issues immediately to minimize downtime and recurrences from suppliers. Our employees worked overtime to keep the machines operating and navigate through this turbulent period. They deserve the credit for our accomplishments.”



“During fiscal year 2021, Greystone reduced its debt and financing leases by approximately $5,865,000. In June 2021, Greystone’s loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the amount of $3,034,000 was forgiven resulting in a like increase in the company’s equity. As a result, we believe that Greystone is well-positioned to provide capital for future growth.”

“The impact of COVID-19 continues to create much uncertainty in the workplace and prices for plastic. We anticipate that the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 will see the impact of these operational issues. However, the demand for our pallets has never been greater, and I am confident that the remaining portion of fiscal year 2022 will show positive results for Greystone and our shareholders.”