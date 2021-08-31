GBT Evaluates Developing a Driver Monitoring System Based on Its Wireless Movement and Position Detection Technology

Statistics show that more than 90% of road accidents are caused by driver error (European survey - European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP). Human errors can occur due to driver fatigue, distraction, inattentiveness, intoxication, inexperience, or sudden medical incapacitation. The Apollo system upon development can potentially and effectively detect impaired or distracted driving, providing an audible and visual alert and possibly in extreme cases, prevent crashes or take over the vehicle. The Apollo system may use radio waves for monitoring and assessing the driver's physical and mental condition reliably and accurately. Based on this data the system can alert or act to ensure safety. The system concept includes an AI algorithm that analyze the driver's face, breathing rhythm, heart rate, eyes status, and perspiration and can determine if he/she is in a condition to control the vehicle.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), evaluates developing a driver monitoring system based on its wireless movement and position detection technology, internal project code name Apollo. Apollo is an intelligent method and system to detect motion-based radio waves. An AI system controls radio wave transmission and analyzes the reflected information to construct 2D and 3D images including real time movement. The system, once developed also can potentially detect human’s vitals like heart rate, breathing rhythm and more. GBT is investigating applying this technology as a vehicle’s driver monitoring system.

GBT believes that the Apollo system, if developed, can significantly reduce driver errors caused by distractions, fatigue or emotional causes and can save lives by taking control over the vehicle, in case of sudden medical condition. The company will add this these concepts and possible application to its non-provisional patent that is planned to be filed during the next few weeks.

“We have identified an efficient safety application of our Apollo project technology. The Apollo system can detect objects and living entities based on radio technology. The system analyzes the returned reflected waves information and detects people’s position, movements, and can even measure their vitals. When applying this technology as a driver monitoring system, Apollo can analyze the driver's face, eyes position, pupils, heart rate, breathing rhythm, head, and body position in order to “see” the driver’s face, and posture. Using this data, the system can determine the driver’s physical and mental status at all times. For example, it can identify that the driver’s eyes are closed, open or blinking. Since the technology is RF based it can detect these characteristics even if the driver is wearing dark sunglasses or at night. AI algorithms collect the driver’s data, creating a model of a driver’s normality, attentiveness, and state of mind in normal circumstances. In case of abnormalities the system will alert via audible and visual to get the driver's attention. Upon user’s permission setup, if no driver response is achieved in an acceptable time manner, the system can take control over the vehicle, and stop it for safety purposes. The company filed a provisional patent on June 2021, and will file a comprehensive non-provisional patent during the next few weeks. We truly believe that such system can be an essential safety application for all vehicle types, significantly increasing our roads safety for generations to come.” Said Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.