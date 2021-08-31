checkAd

NewAge’s Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamins Added to the Physician’s Desk Reference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that one of their newest products, Nutrifii Kids chewable multivitamins, has been included in The Physicians’ Desk Reference (PDR), the most widely trusted and used directory of ethical pharmaceutical, biological and diagnostic products published as a service to the medical field.

The Physicians’ Desk Reference (PDR) has been trusted by generations of healthcare providers and delivers innovative health knowledge, products and services that support prescribing decisions and patient adherence to improve health. As a leading provider of behavior-based prescription management programs, PDR provides event-driven and clinically relevant healthcare messaging through its patented process that improves patient compliance and outcomes while preserving privacy. This network comprises e-prescribing, electronic medical record (EMR), electronic health record (EHR) applications, chain and independent pharmacies and sponsors of healthcare-related education such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers.

The PDR is now available online and remains the top resource for physicians and health professionals to help them make informed decisions when prescribing medication or health supplements. Nutrifii Kids inclusion in the PDR is a testament to the product’s efficacy and safety and adds to the credibility and visibility of NewAge's already well-regarded reputation for exceptional quality, integrity, and standards. Information about Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin within the PDR highlights the quality of the ingredients, noting that they are manufactured according to pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. It also includes dosages and instructions for the product's recommended use.

Deanna Latson, NewAge Chief Product Officer, commented, “The Physicians' Desk Reference has been the authoritative source on prescription medication for 75 years. Found in virtually every physician's office, pharmacy, clinic and library, no medical reference is more current, more recognized or more respected. It is an honor to be included in such a prestigious resource used every day by the medical community.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewAge’s Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamins Added to the Physician’s Desk Reference DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that one of their newest products, Nutrifii Kids chewable multivitamins, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...