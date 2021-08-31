NewAge’s Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamins Added to the Physician’s Desk Reference

The Physicians’ Desk Reference (PDR) has been trusted by generations of healthcare providers and delivers innovative health knowledge, products and services that support prescribing decisions and patient adherence to improve health. As a leading provider of behavior-based prescription management programs, PDR provides event-driven and clinically relevant healthcare messaging through its patented process that improves patient compliance and outcomes while preserving privacy. This network comprises e-prescribing, electronic medical record (EMR), electronic health record (EHR) applications, chain and independent pharmacies and sponsors of healthcare-related education such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers.

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that one of their newest products, Nutrifii Kids chewable multivitamins, has been included in The Physicians’ Desk Reference (PDR), the most widely trusted and used directory of ethical pharmaceutical, biological and diagnostic products published as a service to the medical field.

The PDR is now available online and remains the top resource for physicians and health professionals to help them make informed decisions when prescribing medication or health supplements. Nutrifii Kids inclusion in the PDR is a testament to the product’s efficacy and safety and adds to the credibility and visibility of NewAge's already well-regarded reputation for exceptional quality, integrity, and standards. Information about Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin within the PDR highlights the quality of the ingredients, noting that they are manufactured according to pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. It also includes dosages and instructions for the product's recommended use.

Deanna Latson, NewAge Chief Product Officer, commented, “The Physicians' Desk Reference has been the authoritative source on prescription medication for 75 years. Found in virtually every physician's office, pharmacy, clinic and library, no medical reference is more current, more recognized or more respected. It is an honor to be included in such a prestigious resource used every day by the medical community.”