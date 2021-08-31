checkAd

DGAP-News BLACKHAWK GROWTH TO COMPLETE INVESTMENT IN PSYCHEDELIC AND WELLNESS COMPANY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS PTY LTD.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 12:15  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
BLACKHAWK GROWTH TO COMPLETE INVESTMENT IN PSYCHEDELIC AND WELLNESS COMPANY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS PTY LTD.

31.08.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 31, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement, dated effective August 30, 2021, in which it will acquire control of MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd ("MindBio Therapeutics").

MindBio Therapeutics is an arms-length privately held clinical stage drug development company that is pioneering psychedelic micro-dosing research and is advancing emerging therapies to treat a range of debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, cognitive impairment and PTSD.

In a world's first clinical trial of its kind, MindBio Therapeutics has started Phase 1 clinical trials at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, in a safety study of 80 participants micro-dosing LSD to patients. The study has received regulatory approval and government funding for the importing of LSD, laboratory work using the drug and approvals for participants to be prescribed the drug and then patients take the drug at home as they would any other medication. Approvals have also been received for Phase 2 clinical trials involving micro-dosing LSD in late-stage cancer patients experiencing end of life distress.

MindBio Therapeutics is also pioneering the development of micro-dose formulations and a range of technology and artificial intelligence applications to ensure the safe dosage, use and administration of psychedelic medicines in the community. Early indications show that LSD is tolerated well in micro-doses and has a lower side effect profile than the currently prescribed anti-depressant drugs.

MindBio Therapeutics completed an equity financing for proceeds of approximately AUD$1,300,000, which gives it sufficient working capital to complete Phase 1 clinical trials. Completion of this financing was critical for Blackhawk to ensure MindBio Therapeutics was properly capitalized prior to the acquisition.

Seite 1 von 7
Blackhawk Growth Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BLACKHAWK GROWTH TO COMPLETE INVESTMENT IN PSYCHEDELIC AND WELLNESS COMPANY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS PTY LTD. DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision BLACKHAWK GROWTH TO COMPLETE INVESTMENT IN PSYCHEDELIC AND WELLNESS COMPANY MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS PTY LTD. 31.08.2021 / 12:15 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:15 UhrDGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth schließt Investment in das psychedelische und Wellness-Unternehmen MindBio Therapeutics ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: Spaced Food, die Cannabis-Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, bietet Investoren exklusiven Vorabtest (nicht angereicherter) Produktmuster
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD PROVIDES INVESTORS WITH EARLY ACCESS TO SAMPLE PRODUCTS (NON- INFUSED)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL FIRST RUN OF CANNABIS INFUSED SORBET AND ADDS THREE NEW PRODUCTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: Spaced Food, Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, schließt ersten Produktionslauf von mit Cannabis angereichertem Sorbet erfolgreich ab und erweitert sein Angebotsportfolio um drei neue Produkte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Spaced Food, die Marke für mit Cannabis angereicherte Nahrungsmittel von Blackhawk Growth, beauftragt Markenbildungs- und Marketingunternehmen mit Produkteinführung
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen