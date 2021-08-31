checkAd

Drive Shack Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Debut Puttery Location in The Colony, Texas

31.08.2021, 12:30  |  22   |   |   

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today that Puttery – a new, competitive socializing and immersive entertainment experience – will open to the public at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 3.

The powder is always fresh at the Lodge, a super chill, 9-hole course. In between shots, take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace and stop for a ski lift selfie.

Puttery offers a modern spin on putting, combining innovative technology with a high-energy, adults-only atmosphere. Located at Grandscape, a 400-acre, mixed-use development in The Colony, Texas, Puttery’s inaugural location features 20,700 square feet of entertainment, spanning two floors with four uniquely themed golf courses, three bars, an outdoor terrace, and multiple lounges and seating areas throughout the venue.

“After two years of development, Puttery will debut in our home market at one of the most exciting entertainment districts in North Texas,” said Hana Khouri, president and CEO of Drive Shack Inc. “Puttery puts a whole new spin on putting. Whether you can sink a putt from the rough or haven’t swung a putter since grade school – anyone can have a great time with our over-the-top courses, delicious food, innovative craft cocktails and energetic vibe.”

Guests will be immersed into a one-of-a-kind experience as they play one of four tech-enabled, nine-hole courses:

  • Rooftop – Few people can resist taking in skyline views, especially when a full-service bar is just steps away. See for yourself why the sky’s the limit for fun on this challenging 9-hole course.
  • Lodge – The powder is always fresh on this super chill 9-hole course. In between shots, take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace and stop for a ski lift selfie.
  • Library – There’s nothing by-the-book about this exciting 9-hole course. Browse the shelves, spin the globe, say hi to the dimetrodon and beat the pants off your friends. (Not literally, of course.)
  • Illusion – All is not what it seems as you putt your way through nine reality-bending holes. And if you get a little disoriented…well, that’s the point.

Curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails are available, including exclusive, course-themed drinks and an on-course waitstaff. Local DJs play the hottest music as guests play, sip, nosh and chill.

“Golf is one of the most popular sports around the world, and a lot of people want to play – but it can be intimidating,” Khouri said. “We set out to create an entertainment experience that captures the highs of the game but in a way that literally anyone can enjoy. We’re thrilled to introduce Puttery to our guests in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and look forward to expanding this experience across the country soon.”

Additional Puttery venues are under development in Charlotte, N.C.; Miami; Washington, D.C.; and Houston.

Puttery is located at 5762 Grandscape Blvd., Suite 105, in The Colony, Texas. Hours of operation will vary, ranging from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. depending on the day. Guests must be 21 years or older. For more information on Puttery, please visit puttery.com.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game with unique twists at every hole. Bold and full of possibilities, guests can enjoy a high-energy atmosphere, combining competitive socializing and innovative technology within an immersive experience as they move from one course to the next. With plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails, all centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

Wertpapier


