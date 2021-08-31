checkAd

Jaguar Mining Appoints Mary-Lynn Oke to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary-Lynn Oke as a director of the Company and chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, effective August 30, 2021.

Ms. Oke brings over 20 years of business experience built through a career which has included tax, finance, corporate, and senior leadership roles. Ms. Oke was previously with Hudbay Minerals Inc. where she was the Vice President, Finance and the Chief Financial Officer of the Manitoba Business Unit. Ms. Oke brings deep experience in financial reporting, business acquisitions and divestitures, tax, treasury, capital structuring, supply chain management, and organizational redesign. Ms. Oke currently provides senior financial and advisory services to organizations assisting them to improve the efficiency and productivity of their businesses. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Jeff Kennedy, Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mary-Lynn Oke to the Board of Directors. Mary-Lynn is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in the mining industry. Given the depth of her collective experience, Mary-Lynn is well qualified to act as the Chairperson of our Audit and Risk Committee."

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



