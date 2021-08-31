Jaguar Mining Appoints Mary-Lynn Oke to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary-Lynn Oke as a director of the Company and chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary-Lynn Oke as a director of the Company and chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, effective August 30, 2021. Ms. Oke brings over 20 years of business experience built through a career which has included tax, finance, corporate, and senior leadership roles. Ms. Oke was previously with Hudbay Minerals Inc. where she was the Vice President, Finance and the Chief Financial Officer of the Manitoba Business Unit. Ms. Oke brings deep experience in financial reporting, business acquisitions and divestitures, tax, treasury, capital structuring, supply chain management, and organizational redesign. Ms. Oke currently provides senior financial and advisory services to organizations assisting them to improve the efficiency and productivity of their businesses. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.