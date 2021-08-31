checkAd

ROK Resources Announces Interest in Hub City Lithium Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Management Agreement with Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City Minerals") dated July 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") wherein ROK has been issued, for nil consideration, a twenty-five (25%) percent carried interest (the "Carried Interest") in a private entity, Hub City Lithium Corp. ("Hub City Lithium"). The remaining seventy-five (75%) percent of Hub City is owned by Hub City Minerals. Hub City Lithium currently holds 119,739 acres (48,457 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in Saskatchewan (the "Property"), and wishes to explore potential lithium resource prospects with the Property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Hub City Lithium's operations will be managed by a management committee consisting of four members, three of whom will be appointed by Hub City Minerals and one of whom will be appointed by the Company. Subject to direction from the management committee, the Company will manage and administer the following objectives in relation to the Property ("Objectives"):

  • Identify & acquire additional strategic lithium land prospects;
  • Complete multi‐layer perforation and flow testing of a wellbore;
  • Obtain samples and conduct test for lithium concentrations;
  • Identify a location for a pilot project;
  • Identify a strategic partner to negotiate a lithium extraction technology pilot project;
  • Obtain a third party NI 43‐101 resource report; and
  • Facilitate the completion of a preliminary economic assessment.

The Objectives will be wholly funded by Hub City Minerals, up to a total amount of $1,500,000 (the "Capital Allocation"). Any costs that exceed the Capital Allocation will then be proportionally financed by each of ROK and Hub City Minerals based on their proportionate ownership of Hub City Lithium. Alternatively, either ROK or Hub City Minerals may elect to proportionally reduce or increase their ownership in Hub City Lithium for any portion of additional costs above the Capital Allocation. The Agreement has an indefinite term, but may be terminated by ROK on three months' notice to Hub City Minerals, and ROK may be removed as Manager, without affecting its ownership interest in Hub City Lithium, in certain circumstances including if ROK fails to meet its obligations under the Agreement.

