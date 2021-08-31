NICE Robotic Process Automation Fuels Smarter Automation Discovery and Hyper-Personalized CX With Tailored AI Capabilities

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the latest edition of its robotic process automation (RPA) solution with advanced AI capabilities that fast-track achieving organizational and employee goals, The innovative features enable organizations to benefit even more from smarter process recommendations that are deeply customized to support their objectives. Real-time behavioral guidance enables NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) to guide agents towards more rapidly increasing first contact resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction.

NICE RPA’s version 7.5 extends support across all phases of the automation lifecycle - from discovery to deployment and driving continuous improvements beyond. Expanded capabilities include: