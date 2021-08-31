NICE Robotic Process Automation Fuels Smarter Automation Discovery and Hyper-Personalized CX With Tailored AI Capabilities
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the latest edition of its robotic process automation (RPA) solution with advanced AI capabilities that fast-track achieving organizational and employee goals, The innovative features enable organizations to benefit even more from smarter process recommendations that are deeply customized to support their objectives. Real-time behavioral guidance enables NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) to guide agents towards more rapidly increasing first contact resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction.
NICE RPA’s version 7.5 extends support across all phases of the automation lifecycle - from discovery to deployment and driving continuous improvements beyond. Expanded capabilities include:
- Aligning automation to business goals with increased accuracy: Automation discovery (or task mining) with NICE’s Automation Finder is now even smarter thanks to the implementation of enterprise-tailored AI. The Automation Finder now learns the organization's unique data and process characteristics as it responds to ongoing input from the business analyst. As a result, Automation Finder delivers insights and automation recommendations that are even more relevant and targeted to the organizations’ goals than before, boosting ROI.
- Tailoring real-time guidance to the customer’s unique needs: Agents gain a more comprehensive understanding of each interaction in the moment following a deeper integration between NEVA and NICE Enlighten AI. With real-time guidance, agents are empowered to understand and then adapt their behavior to address the customer’s emotional and practical needs in a highly personalized manner. The result is proactive adaptation and self-improvement as well as an increase in first call resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction.
- Advanced, cloud-optimized deployment: NICE RPA’s new platform architecture is fully optimized for both cloud and on-prem deployments. The solution’s state-of-the-art deployment technologies (Dockers and Kubernetes) and enhancements simplify and accelerate process automations executed from the cloud. In addition, the cloud-optimized platform ensures seamless upgrades and maintenance with unlimited scalability, optimizing the total cost of ownership (TCO).
Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group, said, “With the announcement of RPA 7.5, we bring to the CX industry smarter automation discovery made possible by our rapid AI capability advancements. Leveraging this unique AI, process automations are more tightly aligned with company needs allowing them to guide agents across each customer’s unique situation in the moment that matters and in a way that becomes personalized. This transforms interactions into extraordinary service experiences supporting critical business priorities, improving the bottom line.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare