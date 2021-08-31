American Woodmark Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $52.5 million, or 13.5%, to $442.6 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth across all channels, with high-teens growth in our repair and remodel sales channel and upper single digit growth in our new construction sales channel during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the prior year period as market demand continued at a strong pace.

Net income was $3.0 million ($0.18 per diluted share) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $16.1 million ($0.94 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $13.1 million due to the rapidly evolving inflationary pressures outpacing our pricing actions taken across all our channels. This was approximately 220 basis points of sequential pressure from the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, related primarily to materials and logistics costs. Given the increased backlog of our products there is an inherent lag in the realization of our pricing actions. Net income margin was 0.7% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 4.1% for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $0.70 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $1.63 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $24.3 million, or 43.1%, to $32.1 million, or 7.3% of net sales, compared to $56.4 million, or 14.5% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

"While delivering sales growth across all channels our adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.3% were below expectations. Although we have and are also in the process of implementing significant pricing actions due to the increasing inflationary pressures we are facing, we only realized approximately $3 million of impact in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Assuming our current sales level, we expect the impact of confirmed pricing actions to increase in the second half of fiscal 2022 to over $25 million per quarter," said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO. "Looking forward our focus remains on increasing production to match a strong demand environment and reducing backlog and realizing additional pricing actions to mitigate inflationary pressures in materials, logistics, and labor."

Cash provided by operating activities for the first fiscal quarter was $6.6 million and free cash flow totaled $(8.1) million. Cash flows were negatively impacted due to the higher inventory levels, timing of accounts payable, and lower accrued compensation expenses. As of July 31, 2021, the Company had $27.8 million of cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities until July 2023 plus access to $243.0 million of additional availability under its revolving facility. The Company paid down $29.1 million of its debt and repurchased shares valued at $25 million during the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Effective May 1, 2021, the Company changed its accounting method for inventory costing for inventories which previously utilized a last-in, first-out ("LIFO") basis to a first-in, first-out ("FIFO") basis. All prior periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to apply the effects of the change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION Unaudited Financial Highlights (in thousands, except share data) Operating Results Three Months Ended July 31 2021 2020

As Adjusted Net sales $ 442,581 $ 390,087 Cost of sales & distribution 389,138 310,520 Gross profit 53,443 79,567 Sales & marketing expense 22,987 19,898 General & administrative expense 23,687 29,983 Restructuring charges, net 313 3,460 Operating income 6,456 26,226 Interest expense, net 2,173 6,030 Other (income) expense, net 73 (1,688 ) Income tax expense 1,229 5,825 Net income $ 2,981 $ 16,059 Earnings Per Share: Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16,716,167 17,013,444 Net income per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.94

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) July 31 April 30 2021 2021

As Adjusted Cash & cash equivalents $ 27,818 $ 91,071 Customer receivables 130,736 146,866 Inventories 181,794 158,167 Other current assets 15,072 13,861 Total current assets 355,420 409,965 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,932 204,002 Operating lease assets, net 120,703 123,118 Customer relationship intangibles, net 110,361 121,778 Goodwill 767,612 767,612 Other assets 28,557 27,924 Total assets $ 1,589,585 $ 1,654,399 Current portion - long-term debt $ 2,131 $ 8,322 Short-term operating lease liabilities 20,635 19,994 Accounts payable & accrued expenses 176,051 192,131 Total current liabilities 198,817 220,447 Long-term debt 491,412 513,450 Deferred income taxes 43,448 42,891 Long-term operating lease liabilities 106,917 109,628 Other liabilities 11,890 11,745 Total liabilities 852,484 898,161 Stockholders' equity 737,101 756,238 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,589,585 $ 1,654,399

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,588 $ 40,000 Net cash used by investing activities (14,706 ) (7,836 ) Net cash used by financing activities (55,135 ) (1,168 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (63,253 ) 30,996 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 91,071 97,059 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 27,818 $ 128,055

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition, (6) non-recurring restructuring charges, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) gain/loss on asset disposals, (9) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (10) net gain/loss on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI acquisition") and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the RSI acquisition, (2) non-recurring restructuring charges, (3) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (4) net loss on debt forgiveness and modification and (5) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin Three Months Ended July 31 (in thousands) 2021 2020

As Adjusted Net income (GAAP) $ 2,981 $ 16,059 Add back: Income tax expense 1,229 5,825 Interest expense, net 2,173 6,030 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,025 12,959 Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks 11,417 12,250 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30,825 $ 53,123 Add back: Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1) 20 60 Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2) 313 3,460 Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3) (350 ) (1,255 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,177 961 Loss on asset disposal 115 46 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 32,100 $ 56,395 Net Sales $ 442,581 $ 390,087 Net income margin (GAAP) 0.7 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 7.3 % 14.5 %

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition. (2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the permanent layoffs due to COVID-19 and the closure of the manufacturing plant in Humboldt, Tennessee. The three months ended July 31, 2020 includes accelerated depreciation expense of $1.1 million related to Humboldt. (3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other income in the operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended July 31 (in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020

As Adjusted Net income (GAAP) $ 2,981 $ 16,059 Add back: Acquisition and restructuring related expenses 20 60 Non-recurring restructuring charges, net 313 3,460 Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks 11,417 12,250 Tax benefit of add backs (3,067 ) (4,053 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,664 $ 27,776 Weighted average diluted shares 16,716,167 17,013,444 EPS per diluted share (GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.94 Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 1.63

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended July 31 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,588 $ 40,000 Less: Capital expenditures (1) 14,711 7,842 Free cash flow $ (8,123 ) $ 32,158

(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays.

Net Leverage Twelve Months

Ended July 31 (in thousands) 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 45,259 Add back: Income tax expense 13,931 Interest expense, net 19,271 Depreciation and amortization expense 51,165 Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks 47,056 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 176,682 Add back: Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1) 134 Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2) 2,701 Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3) (197 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,814 Loss on asset disposal 454 Net loss on debt forgiveness and modification 13,792 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 198,380 As of July 31 2021 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,131 Long-term debt, less current maturities 491,412 Total debt 493,543 Less: cash and cash equivalents (27,818 ) Net debt $ 465,725 Net leverage (4) 2.35

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition. (2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the permanent layoffs due to COVID-19 and the closure of the manufacturing plant in Humboldt, Tennessee. (3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other (income) expense, net in the operating results. (4) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021.

