Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 31.08.2021, 12:41 | 13 | 0 |
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
31 August 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 September 2021
Effective from 2 September 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 September 2021 to 2 December 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009514473, (SNP), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 September 2021: 0.0220% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0