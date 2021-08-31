checkAd

Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber Joins Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 12:45  |  30   |   |   

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that Hanneke Faber has been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Faber to the Board brings the membership to eleven, including ten independent directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005198/en/

Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber (Photo: Business Wire)

Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Faber currently serves as President, Global Foods and Refreshment at Unilever PLC. She has nearly 30 years experience in consumer goods and retail, having also held global leadership roles at Royal Ahold Delhaize where she served as Chief eCommerce & Innovation Officer, and The Procter & Gamble Company, including substantial experience in the Asia Pacific region. She is a Board member at the World Economic Forum Food Stewards Board; Food Drink Europe; and Leading Executives Advancing Diversity (LEAD) and served on the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG from 2016 until 2021.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “We are delighted that Hanneke has agreed to join our Board. She is a global executive with a proven track record of growth in Consumer Goods, Retail and eCommerce. In addition, she is a recognized brand builder, innovator and champion for sustainability and diversity. We are confident that her knowledge and perspective will prove valuable to us as we continue to execute our people-centered and purpose-led strategy while fueling long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands.”

“We are delighted to have identified an outstanding leader who will further fortify our Board’s breadth of expertise and viewpoints,” said Susan Kropf, Chair of the Board of Tapestry, Inc. “I am certain that Hanneke’s strong business acumen, coupled with her depth of experience with consumer brands globally, will bring unique value to Tapestry and I am very pleased to welcome her to our Board.”

Upon her appointment, Ms. Faber said, “I’m excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Tapestry, a company with three powerful global brands with deep connections to consumers and a commitment to people and purpose. I look forward to supporting the organization as it focuses on strengthening its platform to drive brand growth while driving positive change for people, planet and community.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tapestry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber Joins Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that Hanneke Faber has been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Faber to the Board brings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Tapestry, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten