Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber Joins Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that Hanneke Faber has been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Faber to the Board brings the membership to eleven, including ten independent directors.

Ms. Faber currently serves as President, Global Foods and Refreshment at Unilever PLC. She has nearly 30 years experience in consumer goods and retail, having also held global leadership roles at Royal Ahold Delhaize where she served as Chief eCommerce & Innovation Officer, and The Procter & Gamble Company, including substantial experience in the Asia Pacific region. She is a Board member at the World Economic Forum Food Stewards Board; Food Drink Europe; and Leading Executives Advancing Diversity (LEAD) and served on the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG from 2016 until 2021.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “We are delighted that Hanneke has agreed to join our Board. She is a global executive with a proven track record of growth in Consumer Goods, Retail and eCommerce. In addition, she is a recognized brand builder, innovator and champion for sustainability and diversity. We are confident that her knowledge and perspective will prove valuable to us as we continue to execute our people-centered and purpose-led strategy while fueling long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands.”

“We are delighted to have identified an outstanding leader who will further fortify our Board’s breadth of expertise and viewpoints,” said Susan Kropf, Chair of the Board of Tapestry, Inc. “I am certain that Hanneke’s strong business acumen, coupled with her depth of experience with consumer brands globally, will bring unique value to Tapestry and I am very pleased to welcome her to our Board.”

Upon her appointment, Ms. Faber said, “I’m excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Tapestry, a company with three powerful global brands with deep connections to consumers and a commitment to people and purpose. I look forward to supporting the organization as it focuses on strengthening its platform to drive brand growth while driving positive change for people, planet and community.”