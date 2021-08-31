Velodyne Lidar and MOV.AI Partner to Provide Autonomous Solutions for Industrial and E-Commerce Robotics

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) and MOV.AI today announced the companies are collaborating to provide robot manufacturers with enterprise-grade automation solutions, including mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance and risk avoidance. The MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform TM , combined with Velodyne’s lidar sensors, addresses the growing demand for automation in dynamic collaborative environments such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing and hospitals.

The MOV.AI Robotics Engine PlatformTM, powered by Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors, delivers advanced tools that allow autonomous mobile robots (AMR) manufacturers and integrators to address the challenges of safely moving in changing and unstructured environments like material handling and warehouse logistics. These markets are being driven by the dramatic growth of e-commerce. For instance, the pandemic helped propel U.S. online sales to $791 billion in 2020, up 32 percent from the prior year, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Robotics Engine Platform helps AMR manufacturers quickly develop and deploy robots that can operate in dynamic environments in which humans, manual machines and robots work side by side. The platform leverages the performance and reliability of the Puck sensor to allow mobile robots to traverse outside controlled situations and safely function in unfamiliar and unpredictable settings. The Puck’s compact form factor enables it to be embedded easily into robots. The sensor delivers high accuracy in complex indoor and outdoor environments.

The MOV.AI ROS-based Robotics Engine PlatformTM provides AMR manufacturers and automation integrators with the enterprise-grade tools they need for advanced automation. It includes a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE), off the shelf algorithms and integrations, fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, and cyber-security compliance. The solution provides ±2 cm accuracy for a 65 percent dynamic environment.