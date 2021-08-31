checkAd

KULR Technology Group Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Presenting Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 8-9, 2021)
Executives: Michael Mo, CEO
Webcast

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presenting Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 13-15, 2021)
Executives: Michael Mo, CEO
Participants can register here

Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Presenting Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time
Executives: Michael Mo, CEO
Participants can register here

About KULR Technology Group Inc.
KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Derek Newton
Head, Media Relations
Main: (786) 499-8998
Derek.Newton@KULRTechnology.com 

Investor Relations:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Main: (949) 574-3860
KULR@gatewayir.com 





