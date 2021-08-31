Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.



The dividend is payable September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record September 7, 2021.