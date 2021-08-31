DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel Schaeffler AG: Changes to Executive Board of Schaeffler AG 31.08.2021 / 12:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sascha Zaps appointed Regional CEO Europe



Herzogenaurach | August 31, 2021 | The Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG has appointed Claus Bauer (55) to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for Finance & Information Technology, effective September 1, 2021, under a two-year contract. Claus Bauer succeeds Dr. Klaus Patzak (56) who left Schaeffler AG at his own request effective July 31, 2021.

Claus Bauer joined the Schaeffler Group in 1998 and has been its Chief Financial Officer Americas since 2016. He has been working at Schaeffler's American headquarters in Fort Mill, South Carolina, since 2002, initially in the role of Chief Financial Officer North America. Previously, he was Head of the Tax Department and Chief Accounting Officer at INA Werk Schaeffler oHG in Herzogenaurach, Schaeffler AG's legal predecessor. The business graduate ("Diplomkaufmann") and certified tax advisor spent his first professional years from 1991 to 1997 with Roedl & Partner in Nuremberg.

The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has also appointed Sascha Zaps (46) Regional CEO Europe, effective September 1, 2021. The appointment makes Sascha Zaps a member of Schaeffler AG's Executive Board comprising the eight Managing Directors and the four regional CEOs. In his new role, Sascha Zaps succeeds Jürgen Ziegler (62) who has retired effective July 31, 2021.

Sascha Zaps has been with Schaeffler since 2019 as CFO Industrial and Senior Vice President of Business Development of the Industrial division. His previous appointments include a variety of management positions at various companies such as senior vice president at McKinsey & Company, CEO and managing director at Telefonica Global Services, as well as CFO and managing director of private-equity investments. Sascha Zaps, who holds an MBA and a BA and is a trained industrial business management assistant, began his professional career in 1995 in the finance department of Siemens Automobiltechnik. Further roles in finance and accounting at Siemens VDO, Siemens Enterprises, and Telefonica O2 followed, including positions in Belgium and the U.S.