J2 Global to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in September
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), today announced its participation in three investor conferences in September.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
DA Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: September 9, 2021
Webcast: No formal presentation
Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: September 13, 2021
Webcast: Available via Piper Sandler at a later date
Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: September 13, 2021
Webcast: No formal presentation
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.
