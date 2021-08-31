J2 Global to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in September

Details of the conferences are as follows:

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), today announced its participation in three investor conferences in September.

Location: Virtual

Date and time: September 9, 2021

Webcast: No formal presentation

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: September 13, 2021

Webcast: Available via Piper Sandler at a later date

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: September 13, 2021

Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

