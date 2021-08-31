Rogue Update: Q4 Results, Positive Adjusted EBITDA Based on Stone Sales, Plus Launching Operations at 3rd Quarry
- Rogue Stone's ramp-up continued sales into the spring season
- In Q4-2021, from February-April, Rogue Stone sold 5,398 tons realizing $80/ton with COGS of $48/ton
- Rogue recorded $204,149 in Adjusted EBITDA in FY-2021, for the ramp-up months since Commercial Production
- Launched Operations at Shadow Lake, close to the other two operations, sales expected in September
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at Rogue Stone with 5,398 tons1 sold in Q4-2021, from February through April with an average realized price per ton of $80 and Cost of Goods Sold ("COGS") of $48/ton.
The Company has filed its YE-2021 financials for the year ended April 30, 2021 (available on Rogue's website or through the SEDAR filing system). Since reaching Commercial Production in September 2020, the Company has recorded $204,149 of Adjusted EBITDA.
Rogue Stone has also secured operating rights on the Batty Pit (north of Coboconk, Ontario), which the Company will refer to as the "Shadow Lake Quarry". This represents Rogue's third operating quarry in its limestone business, referred to as "Rogue Stone." Rogue Stone will pay a set royalty to access the material. The Shadow Lake Quarry consists of privately owned parcels and currently has a Class B Aggregate License to extract up to 20,000 tonnes of Natural Stone per year and produces Armour Stone, Steps and Flagstone. The quarry permit covers an area of approximately 16.12 hectares allowing for extraction of natural stone to the ground water table that is estimated to range from 6 to 8 m from the current quarry floor. Rogue Stone intends to have sales from the Shadow Lake Quarry in September.
"Rogue Stone continues to ramp-up safely and the positive Adjusted EBITDA is a nice indication of the profitable business we are building," said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue. "Securing access to the third producing quarry is another big step for Rogue Stone and I look forward to seeing what our team can deliver as we continue building a predictable and profitable business supplying dimensional limestone into the landscape industry."
