Rogue Update: Q4 Results, Positive Adjusted EBITDA Based on Stone Sales, Plus Launching Operations at 3rd Quarry

In Q4-2021, from February-April, Rogue Stone sold 5,398 tons realizing $80/ton with COGS of $48/ton

Rogue recorded $204,149 in Adjusted EBITDA in FY-2021, for the ramp-up months since Commercial Production

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at Rogue Stone with 5,398 tons1 sold in Q4-2021, from February through April with an average realized price per ton of $80 and Cost of Goods Sold ("COGS") of $48/ton. The Company has filed its YE-2021 financials for the year ended April 30, 2021 (available on Rogue's website or through the SEDAR filing system). Since reaching Commercial Production in September 2020, the Company has recorded $204,149 of Adjusted EBITDA.