Empress Royalty Announces Debt Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) (" Empress Royalty " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accendo Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (" Accendo ") for the provision of a secured medium term bridge loan facility the (" Facility ") in the amount of US$5.2 million.

"The Facility, in combination with our projected revenue, will expand Empress Royalty's capacity to further grow our precious metal portfolio," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "This transaction also highlights the unique relationships we have with our Strategic Partners and we would like to thank Accendo Banco for their continued support and belief in our long term business strategy."

The proceeds of the Facility will be used to finance the second tranche of the Company's Sierra Antapite stream acquisition (see the Company's news release of July 28, 2021) and for general and working capital. Amounts borrowed under the Facility will bear interest at the rate of 11% per annum. The Facility will be secured via a pledge over the Altaley Mining stream held by Empress Royalty and potentially by other security. Amounts borrowed under the Facility must be repaid 24 months from the date of the Facility.

In connection with the Facility, Accendo will be paid an arrangement and origination fee of US$156,000, will be entitled to reimbursement of its expenses, and will be issued 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of C$0.40 per share for a two year term from the date of closing. If amounts borrowed under the Facility are repaid before one year, the term of the warrants will be reduced on a pro-rata basis to one year in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Facility is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence by Accendo, the negotiation of definitive agreements, receipt of board approvals from Accendo and Empress Royalty and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress Royalty is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo Banco which allow Empress Royalty to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.