checkAd

Empress Royalty Announces Debt Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accendo Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accendo Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple ("Accendo") for the provision of a secured medium term bridge loan facility the ("Facility") in the amount of US$5.2 million.

Foto: Accesswire

"The Facility, in combination with our projected revenue, will expand Empress Royalty's capacity to further grow our precious metal portfolio," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "This transaction also highlights the unique relationships we have with our Strategic Partners and we would like to thank Accendo Banco for their continued support and belief in our long term business strategy."

The proceeds of the Facility will be used to finance the second tranche of the Company's Sierra Antapite stream acquisition (see the Company's news release of July 28, 2021) and for general and working capital. Amounts borrowed under the Facility will bear interest at the rate of 11% per annum. The Facility will be secured via a pledge over the Altaley Mining stream held by Empress Royalty and potentially by other security. Amounts borrowed under the Facility must be repaid 24 months from the date of the Facility.

In connection with the Facility, Accendo will be paid an arrangement and origination fee of US$156,000, will be entitled to reimbursement of its expenses, and will be issued 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares at an exercise price of C$0.40 per share for a two year term from the date of closing. If amounts borrowed under the Facility are repaid before one year, the term of the warrants will be reduced on a pro-rata basis to one year in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Facility is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence by Accendo, the negotiation of definitive agreements, receipt of board approvals from Accendo and Empress Royalty and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.
Empress Royalty is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo Banco which allow Empress Royalty to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

Seite 1 von 3
Empress Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empress Royalty Announces Debt Agreement VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accendo Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Empress Royalty Receives First Gold Revenue
Accesswire | Analysen