ON24 Enables Leading Energy Company to Accelerate Digital-First Engagement and Generate Valuable Customer Insights Globally

“ON24 has helped us capture valuable insights to better understand our customers and support them,” said Will Potter, digital marketer at Shell Catalysts & Technologies. “Digital engagement is a critical way for us to share knowledge and updates with energy producers around the world. ON24 accelerated our shift to digital and delivered a great experience for us and our customers.”

Shell Catalysts & Technologies (SCT), a leading provider of catalysts, technical services, and licensed process technologies to energy producers, rapidly shifted to a digital-first engagement strategy and expanded its global reach using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF). With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform , SCT quickly scaled digital engagement with energy producers to build lasting relationships globally, garnering rich audience data to further personalize interactions with their customers.

On a mission to help the industry provide cleaner energy solutions, Shell Catalysts & Technologies used ON24 Webcast Elite to create and scale live virtual experiences to its global customers and prospects. The company also uses ON24 Engagement Hub to share on-demand content, analyzing engagement and responses in real-time with ON24’s AI-engine to further personalize engagement. Data and analytics are integrated with their marketing automation platform to give teams visibility into visitors, the content they’re downloading, and questions being asked.

“As one of the world’s most respected brands in the world, Shell is leading the way on data-driven, digital-first engagement to better serve their customers and create new opportunities in a fast-changing market,” said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. “ON24 gives them the audience insights they need to deliver personalized experiences to the right people at the right time.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn how Shell Catalysts & Technologies improved audience engagement and insights with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, watch the on-demand webinar at ON24.com/Shell.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

