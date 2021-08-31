checkAd

ON24 Enables Leading Energy Company to Accelerate Digital-First Engagement and Generate Valuable Customer Insights Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 13:05  |  21   |   |   

Shell Catalysts & Technologies (SCT), a leading provider of catalysts, technical services, and licensed process technologies to energy producers, rapidly shifted to a digital-first engagement strategy and expanded its global reach using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF). With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, SCT quickly scaled digital engagement with energy producers to build lasting relationships globally, garnering rich audience data to further personalize interactions with their customers.

“ON24 has helped us capture valuable insights to better understand our customers and support them,” said Will Potter, digital marketer at Shell Catalysts & Technologies. “Digital engagement is a critical way for us to share knowledge and updates with energy producers around the world. ON24 accelerated our shift to digital and delivered a great experience for us and our customers.”

On a mission to help the industry provide cleaner energy solutions, Shell Catalysts & Technologies used ON24 Webcast Elite to create and scale live virtual experiences to its global customers and prospects. The company also uses ON24 Engagement Hub to share on-demand content, analyzing engagement and responses in real-time with ON24’s AI-engine to further personalize engagement. Data and analytics are integrated with their marketing automation platform to give teams visibility into visitors, the content they’re downloading, and questions being asked.

“As one of the world’s most respected brands in the world, Shell is leading the way on data-driven, digital-first engagement to better serve their customers and create new opportunities in a fast-changing market,” said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. “ON24 gives them the audience insights they need to deliver personalized experiences to the right people at the right time.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn how Shell Catalysts & Technologies improved audience engagement and insights with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, watch the on-demand webinar at ON24.com/Shell.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

2021 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ON24 Enables Leading Energy Company to Accelerate Digital-First Engagement and Generate Valuable Customer Insights Globally Shell Catalysts & Technologies (SCT), a leading provider of catalysts, technical services, and licensed process technologies to energy producers, rapidly shifted to a digital-first engagement strategy and expanded its global reach using ON24 (NYSE: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21New ON24 Hybrid Solution Accelerates Digital-First, Hybrid Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21John Hancock Drives More New Business Through ON24 Digital Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ON24 to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten