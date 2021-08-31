checkAd

FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) Vaccine Now Available in the US for Annual Flu Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

AstraZeneca today announced that FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) doses are now available in the US for the 2021-2022 influenza season. FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT, the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nasal-spray flu vaccine, is indicated for people ages 2 through 49. The bulk of AstraZeneca’s supply for the 2021-2022 flu season is expected to be available by mid-September.

In line with the 2021-2022 recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT continues to be an option for flu vaccination in the US this season. Vaccines may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated.

The CDC continues to stress the importance of receiving a yearly flu vaccine, citing vaccination as the most effective protection against seasonal flu infection. Additionally, they reinforce that flu vaccination during the 2021-2022 season will help protect the public against preventable illness, as well as help alleviate burden on the healthcare system.

“As the world continues to navigate an unpredictable public health landscape with coinciding flu and COVID-19 viruses, AstraZeneca remains committed to following the science and putting people and their communities first by helping ensure families have access to a needle-free vaccination option,” said Mina Makar, Senior Vice President, US Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca. “Improving patient and public health is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to be doing our part in fighting the flu again this season by working with our partners to provide FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT to those eligible this year.”

Since FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT is the only FDA-approved flu vaccine to use a needle-free nasal spray administrative technique, it may be preferred by eligible patients. AstraZeneca’s live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) (either as trivalent or quadrivalent formulations) has been approved by the FDA since 2003 and is covered by most health insurance plans. The most common side effects of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT are runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, and fever over 100°F.

Please note, all available influenza vaccines are manufactured differently and different preparations have different indications as licensed by the FDA. Those interested in receiving a flu vaccine are encouraged to speak with a healthcare provider to determine if FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT is right for them and can use an online vaccine locator tool to find where it is available in their local area.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) Vaccine Now Available in the US for Annual Flu Season AstraZeneca today announced that FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) doses are now available in the US for the 2021-2022 influenza season. FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT, the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nasal-spray …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering