FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) Vaccine Now Available in the US for Annual Flu Season

In line with the 2021-2022 recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT continues to be an option for flu vaccination in the US this season. Vaccines may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated.

AstraZeneca today announced that FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) doses are now available in the US for the 2021-2022 influenza season. FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT, the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nasal-spray flu vaccine, is indicated for people ages 2 through 49. The bulk of AstraZeneca’s supply for the 2021-2022 flu season is expected to be available by mid-September.

The CDC continues to stress the importance of receiving a yearly flu vaccine, citing vaccination as the most effective protection against seasonal flu infection. Additionally, they reinforce that flu vaccination during the 2021-2022 season will help protect the public against preventable illness, as well as help alleviate burden on the healthcare system.

“As the world continues to navigate an unpredictable public health landscape with coinciding flu and COVID-19 viruses, AstraZeneca remains committed to following the science and putting people and their communities first by helping ensure families have access to a needle-free vaccination option,” said Mina Makar, Senior Vice President, US Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca. “Improving patient and public health is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to be doing our part in fighting the flu again this season by working with our partners to provide FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT to those eligible this year.”

Since FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT is the only FDA-approved flu vaccine to use a needle-free nasal spray administrative technique, it may be preferred by eligible patients. AstraZeneca’s live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) (either as trivalent or quadrivalent formulations) has been approved by the FDA since 2003 and is covered by most health insurance plans. The most common side effects of FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT are runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, and fever over 100°F.

Please note, all available influenza vaccines are manufactured differently and different preparations have different indications as licensed by the FDA. Those interested in receiving a flu vaccine are encouraged to speak with a healthcare provider to determine if FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT is right for them and can use an online vaccine locator tool to find where it is available in their local area.