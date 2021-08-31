checkAd

DJO Introduces New EMPOWR Dual Mobility Hip System at AAOS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today introduced its newest offering, EMPOWR Dual Mobility, at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) (Booth # 3435). EMPOWR Dual Mobility is the latest addition to the EMPOWR Hip portfolio that provides surgeons a solution to treat a large patient group needing better joint stability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005150/en/

EMPOWR Dual Mobility Hip (Photo: Business Wire)

EMPOWR Dual Mobility Hip (Photo: Business Wire)

Dual mobility (DM) use is climbing in the United States – now estimated to be used in 10% of elective primary hip cases and 22% of revision hip cases1. In the next three years, statistical projections estimate the use of dual mobility cups could reach 16% of elective primary total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures and north of 30% of revision THAs1. EMPOWR Dual Mobility provides surgeons with a modern and comprehensive solution for both primary and revision THA procedures.

“We have partnered with industry leading surgeons to gather feedback and address concerns in order to bring a truly differentiated, improved dual mobility product to the market,” said Louis Vogt, President and General Manager of DJO Surgical. “EMPOWR Dual Mobility offers a unique liner-engagement feature that is designed to provide confirmation of liner seating which addresses a clinical challenge reported in the literature. This innovative feature along with improved instrumentation culminating in one tray and optimized head sizes for enhanced stability are the true stars of this system.”

EMPOWR Dual Mobility offers the industry’s largest assembled head size for a given cup size2, aiding in enhanced joint stability. To address the risk of malseating, which has been reported in a study to occur in 6% of legacy modular dual mobility cases3, EMPOWR Dual Mobility has a robust locking mechanism aided by a uniquely designed dome peg and locking tabs. This locking feature helps in achieving robust cup-liner engagement, helping enhance corrosion resistance4. To help reduce oxidation and long-term wear5, all polyethylene bearings in this dual mobility system are HXe+, a highly crosslinked material blended with Vitamin E. When combined with one tray of instrumentation, these features provide an exceptional and efficient solution that meets surgeon requirements in today’s healthcare setting.

Seite 1 von 3
Colfax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DJO Introduces New EMPOWR Dual Mobility Hip System at AAOS DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today introduced its newest offering, EMPOWR Dual Mobility, at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Academy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering