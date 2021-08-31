checkAd

Landmarks and Bridges Will Illuminate Blue Throughout the Month of September for Alopecia Areata Awareness Month

In recognition of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, bridges, buildings and other landmarks across the United States will be illuminated blue to raise awareness for this important autoimmune disease.

The effort will unite U.S. cities in observation of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, which is recognized annually during September. The current illumination schedule follows below. Any updates or additions to the schedule will be posted here. If you plan to visit an illumination, we invite you to take a photo and tag your social media postings with the hashtag: #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.

  • September 1-30: The Hedley Building – Troy, New York
  • September 1-2: Houston City Hall – Houston, Texas
  • September 2-3: NASCAR Hall of Fame – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • September 3: JL Tower – Anchorage, Alaska
  • September 3: Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts
  • September 3: Longfellow Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts
  • September 3: Fore River Bridge – Quincy, Massachusetts
  • September 3: Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge – Worcester, Massachusetts
  • September 4: Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, NY and Ontario, Canada, 10:00 -10:15 p.m. ET
  • September 7: Las Vegas City Hall – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • September 8: The Wheel at Icon Park – Orlando, Florida
  • September 10: Helix Garage – Lexington, Kentucky
  • September 10: Concourse Office Park – Atlanta, Georgia
  • September 13: Sperry Tower – Eagan, Minnesota
  • September 14: Kansas City Power & Light Building – Kansas City, Missouri
  • September 15 (and 22): Nasdaq Tower – New York, New York
  • September 16: Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge – Tarrytown, New York
  • September 17-19: Legislative Hall: Delaware State Capitol – Dover, Delaware
  • September 20: Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge – Poughkeepsie, New York
  • September 21: Wells Fargo’s Duke Energy Center – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • September 22 (and 15): Nasdaq Tower – New York, New York
  • September 23: Milwaukee County Historical Society – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • September 24: Historic 10th Street Bridge – Great Falls, Montana
  • September 27: River Lights in the Rock – Little Rock, Arkansas
  • September 28: Legacy Tower – Rochester, New York
  • September 29: Skydance Bridge – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

In some instances, a live cam may be available to view the illumination from home. For example, Niagara Falls provides a live cam, accessible here. Is there a landmark near you? Help us light up the night sky by reaching out to local landmarks to request a blue illumination for Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, then post a photo with #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.

Other Ways to Get Involved

Anyone can join the campaign from the comfort of their own home by changing the light on their porch or in a favorite lamp to blue and taking a selfie with the light to share on social media. Inexpensive blue bulbs are available at local lighting and home improvement stores or online. Be sure to tag #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata in social media posts.

Special Thanks

On behalf of the alopecia areata community, special thanks to the patient advocacy groups who provide important resources all year long: National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), Bald Girls Do Lunch, Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation (CANAAF), Alopecia UK and This Is Me Foundation.

Thank you also to all the landmarks coast to coast for recognizing the importance of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month by lighting it up blue for alopecia areata.

About Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes other areas of the body.

Alopecia areata may affect approximately 1 million Americans at any given time. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently no drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of alopecia areata.

The Light It Up Blue 4 Alopecia Areata campaign is made possible by Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

