CI Global Asset Management Continues Expansion of ETF Lineup with U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond and Actively Managed Emerging Markets ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced the launch of two exchange-traded funds, further enhancing and diversifying its extensive lineup of more than 70 passive, smart beta and actively managed mandates.

  • CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol CTIP. The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible, the performance of a Canadian-dollar hedged, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”) index, net of expenses. This passively managed, index-based ETF is the latest addition to the new CI Beta suite of ETFs, which allow investors to access broad markets or targeted market segments at a very low cost.
  • CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CIEM (ETF C$ Series Units) and CIEM.U (ETF US$ Hedged Series Units). This actively managed ETF invests in quality companies that have long-term growth potential located in or serving customers in emerging markets and allows investors to benefit from the economic rebound in these markets.

“CI GAM offers a comprehensive selection of ETFs ranging from passive to smart beta and actively managed approaches, and covering a wide range of asset classes, sectors and geographies,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. “With these new ETFs, we continue to build on the choices available to advisors and investors.”

Today’s launches are the latest in a series from CI GAM, one of Canada’s largest ETF providers with $14.2 billion in ETF assets under management.

“This year alone, we have launched 14 new ETFs, including mandates focused on bitcoin, ether, gold bullion, climate change, global growth equities, and technology and innovation, along with a suite of passive solutions and two alternative ETFs,” Mr. Ratnavel said. “Many of these are also available as mutual funds, ensuring that investors can access our expertise in the investment structure they prefer. Other CI GAM launches this year Include a family of segregated funds, ESG portfolios, and a private equity fund.

