Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Year End Results

Contango ORE, Inc. (“CORE” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CTGO) announced today it filed its Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company reported a net income of $23.9 million or $3.82 per basic and diluted share for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to a loss of $9.2 million or $1.43 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. The increase in the net income is due to the gain from the Company’s sale of 30% of Peak Gold, LLC to Kinross Gold Corporation (‘Kinross”) during the fiscal year.

CORE President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said: “The Company would also like to welcome Chris Kennedy as the Lucky Shot Mine General Manager. Chris brings a wealth of Alaska mine operating experience to the Company. Chris was the former Pogo mine manager (2011-2018) when Sumitomo operated the mine and spent an additional year at Pogo during the transition when North Star took over operations in 2018. Chris also held senior positions at the Greens Creek mine when it was operated by Rio Tinto (2001-2005) and at the Fort Knox gold mine operated by Kinross (1995-2001). With the addition of Chris to our staff and our strong cash position, the Company is well positioned to execute on our plan to explore and develop the Lucky Shot project into a second significant asset for the Company. Meanwhile, our 70/30 joint venture Manh Choh project is in good hands with operator Kinross on plan and on schedule to initiate permitting next quarter and advance the feasibility study for completion later in 2022. Our field exploration programs on our 100% owned Shamrock and Eagle-Hona projects are nearly completed, and we look forward to reporting results for both projects once analytical results have been received and evaluated.”

ABOUT CORE

CORE is a company that engages in the exploration in Alaska for gold and associated minerals through a 30% interest in Peak Gold, LLC, which leases approximately 675,000 acres for exploration and development and through Contango Minerals Alaska, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary which leases approximately 200,000 acres for exploration. The Company also owns Alaska Gold Torrent, LLC which holds the rights to the Lucky Shot Mine and approximately 9,000 acres of related mining claims located in Willow Mining District about 75 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska. Additional information can be found on our web page at www.contangoore.com.

