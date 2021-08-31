checkAd

EVgo-Led Connect the Watts Program Releases Series of Best Practices Guides for Faster Infrastructure Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021   

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the Connect the Watts initiative aimed at accelerating the electrification of transportation by bringing together stakeholders across the EV charging infrastructure ecosystem to work efficiently to site, build, and deploy chargers. In response to growing consumer demand and policy support for EVs, EVgo and others across the U.S. are building a vast network of public fast chargers. Critical members of the charging ecosystem include EV manufacturers, charging infrastructure owners, utilities, site hosts, government funders, local permitting authorities, and equipment providers who must all collaborate to provide drivers access to convenient and reliable EV charging across America. Today, EVgo will release the first set of Connect the Watts EV charging implementation guides to expedite fast charger deployment across the various facets of the process.

Having held its first ecosystem-wide salon in May and the second in July 2021, EVgo’s Connect the Watts initiative has already garnered participation from more than 200 industry players, each aiming to advance transportation electrification. This release, the first in a series of implementation guides, is based on findings from the sharing of best practices between Connect the Watts participants and the requests from each and every sector involved to learn from others about efficient and effective deployment of charging infrastructure.

Industry research highlights that the most significant reservation consumers currently have with respect to purchasing an electric vehicle is access to charging1. Furthermore, Bloomberg New Energy Finance cites a need for 77,000 fast chargers in the U.S. by 2027 in order to satisfy demand and create driver confidence. Although it takes EVgo just four to eight weeks to construct a fast-charging station, the typical all-in timeline for end-to-end station deployment can take from nine to 24 months given current practices, interactions and sign-off by hosts, utilities, government permitting agencies, and other stakeholders. According to PlugShare, the current installed base is approximately 20,000 fast chargers in the U.S., which means the pace with which chargers are sited, funded, and permitted must accelerate significantly.

