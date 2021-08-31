checkAd

EV Battery Tech Provides ‘Sneak Peak’ at the First Trilogy Vision

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), is excited to provide updates on the first prototype of its recently launched IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Line and its social media-driven contest (the “Contest”).

On August 5, 2021, the Company, IoniX Pro, and their partner Daymak International Inc. (“Daymak”) announced the launch of two electric vehicles, the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision and the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision X (together, the “Trilogy Line”). Since the announcement, the Company and IoniX Pro have begun producing the first prototype for the Trilogy Line.

“The feedback on the Trilogy Line has been very positive and we want to ensure we keep the momentum going on this exciting new product,” commented IoniX Pro’s Chief Innovation Officer, Rob Abenante.

“This collaboration has been working in perfect sync and we are moving forward way ahead of schedule,” stated Daymak CEO, Aldo Baiocchi. “This progress is so exciting to see, and it speaks volumes to what this partnership means and what we can achieve together.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Photos of the Prototype Trilogy Vision in Production (courtesy of IoniX Pro)

Following the launch of the Trilogy Line, the Company launched the Contest through its social media platforms. The Contest provides contestants with the chance to win one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Visions. The runner up will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to Mexico and third place will receive a travel voucher redeemable for any destination in North America, worth CAD $3,000.

The Contest commenced at 9am EST on August 9, 2021 and has since received 16,062 unique entries and 33,193 interactions have been tracked through the social media platforms. The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory at the time of entry. Winners will be selected at random and announced on October 15, 2021.

