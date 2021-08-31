Insomnia Treatment Study using MediPharm Labs CBD50 Product to Proceed to Phase 2 with Health Canada Consent

McMaster University researchers using MediPharm Labs’ CBD50 formula and a CBD:THC 10:2 formulation, which has the same cannabinoid ratio as MediPharm Labs’ CBD25:, have received a No Objection Letter from Health Canada to begin recruiting human subjects for a placebo-controlled trial using cannabis- oil for treatment of insomnia in major depressive disorder.

Among those with depression, 75% have difficulty falling or staying asleep - according to John Hopkins Medicine. MediPharm Labs and the McMaster Research Team hope CBD50 and/or CBD10:2 provides these patients with relief from this condition.



BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company specialized in cannabis, is pleased to announce that the Company’s research partner McMaster University (the “Researcher”) has received a no objection letter from Health Canada to proceed with research with MediPharm Labs CBD50 and CBD10:2. This is a key milestone in moving forward with the Company’s strategy to be the go-to cannabis partner for pharmaceuticals containing cannabis.

This phase 2 trial is a pilot, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial that will be evaluating the efficacy and safety of a cannabis-oil for the treatment of insomnia in major depressive disorder. The study is being conducted by a clinical research group led by Dr. Benicio Frey, Professor, McMaster University and Psychiatrist, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. As North America has made progress in diagnosing and eliminating the stigma around mental health, more patients are looking for therapeutic treatment options.

The Researchers believe that cannabidiol (“CBD”) with or without THC could be effective in the treatment of sleep disorders related to depression. In order to prove this efficacy, a high quality, dosable and standardize formulation is needed for clinical trial material. MediPharm Labs will use its Cannabis Drug Licence and Drug Establishment Licence to provide access to clinical trial material that meets these pharmaceutical quality standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”), as well as provide investigative protocol and regulatory approval support.