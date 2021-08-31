TrackX Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announces the financial and operational highlights from its third quarter ended June 30, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. A complete set of the June 30, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



“In Q3 2021, TrackX strengthened its team and continued to make enhancements to its enterprise scalable, IoT-enabled platform to support its refined focus on supply chain tracing, tracking and sustainability,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “We will continue to maintain our focus, improve our platform and grow our team to further position the Company as a leader in the delivery of enterprise solutions to help companies: