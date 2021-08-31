TrackX Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results
DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of
enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announces the financial and operational highlights from its third quarter ended June 30, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars
unless otherwise specified. A complete set of the June 30, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
“In Q3 2021, TrackX strengthened its team and continued to make enhancements to its enterprise scalable, IoT-enabled platform to support its refined focus on supply chain tracing, tracking and sustainability,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “We will continue to maintain our focus, improve our platform and grow our team to further position the Company as a leader in the delivery of enterprise solutions to help companies:
- support increased consumer demand for proof of environmental, social and governance (ESG) behaviors and sustainability practices.
- be more adaptable, responsive and flexible in dealing with supply chain disruptions like those experienced during the most recent pandemic.
- respond to increased regulatory and compliance mandates like those that exist in food services, pharmaceutical, agriculture, healthcare and automotive.
- migrate from traditional linear supply chains to digital supply chains with increased collaboration transparency and trust across the entire partner ecosystem.
To successfully take advantage of industry opportunities, TrackX completed a non-brokered private placement in Q3, 2021. With this financing, the Company has invested in additional resources to support both new and existing customer implementations and deliver an expanded set of SaaS-based supply chain tracing, tracking and sustainability solutions to meet customer demand for proof of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) claims.
In Q3, 2021, TrackX saw an increase in revenue over the Q2, 2021. This increase in revenue was largely attributable to the following factors:
- SpotLite360 Technologies, Inc. (“SpotLite360”) completed the licensing of the TrackX KeyChain platform, allowing them to service their customer requirements for tracing and tracking within the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries.
- TrackX completed a new customer implementation to help manage inventory and supply chain activity in the automotive industry for a large online used car retailer.
- The Company’s completed an implementation for a new customer who is focused on reclaiming the large amount of fresh food waste from large national grocery retailers
and processing it into livestock feed and pet food.
