Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on September 7, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 before US markets open on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Qutoutiao’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on Tuesday September 7, 2021).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3766584 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 09:59 A.M. U.S Eastern Time on September 22, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 3766584

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has grown tremendously and has led the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qutoutiao Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-5889-0398
E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net 





