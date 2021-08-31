checkAd

VectivBio to Acquire Comet Therapeutics and Host R&D Day

- Acquisition of Innovative Small Molecule Platform Significantly Expands Rare Disease Pipeline -
- VectivBio to Host R&D Day on September 21, 2021-

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that it will acquire Comet Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held company that has been developing drugs to address previously untreatable Inherited Metabolic Diseases. This acquisition significantly expands VectivBio’s rare disease pipeline.

  • The novel and proprietary CoMET platform is aimed at addressing Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) with deficit of energy metabolism and depletion of functional Coenzyme A (“CoA”)
  • IMDs affect over 75,000 patients in the US and Europe and are a significant cause of mortality in infants and young people
  • This modular technology has the potential to address multiple previously untreatable IMDs by targeting the key cellular dysfunctions that underlie these conditions. This approach would overcome important limitations of standard of care and has the potential to prevent the clinical progression of IMDs
  • The CoMET platform leverages innovative chemistry with the goal of providing a stabilized CoA precursor and key metabolic intermediates to restore fundamental cellular metabolism
  • Four distinct programs are currently in research, with plans to enter the clinic with the first program in the next 18 months

VectivBio has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comet Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that has been developing a small molecule platform for the treatment of a large group of IMDs that occur in approximately 1 in 800 births. Under the terms of the agreement, VectivBio will acquire Comet Therapeutics in exchange for equity and cash payable at closing, as well as additional equity or cash payments upon the achievement of certain specified future development milestones. The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

