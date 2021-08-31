checkAd

First Advantage Set to Explore Hot Topics in Background Screening at 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital
   
WHAT: Will co-present two sessions during the 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference.
   
WHEN: The event will take place Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
“Creating a Culture of Safety in a Gig Economy”—co-presented with Lyft—is scheduled for September 15 at 3:55 p.m. PT.
“Background Check Round Robin: Hot Topics, Current Trends, Regulatory Issues, Platform Mistakes” is on the agenda for September 15 at 1:35 p.m. PT.
   
WHERE: Bespoke Events
845 Market Street
San Francisco, Calif.

To register, visit https://www.marketplacerisk.com/conference.

DETAILS:

Creating and maintaining a culture of safety requires careful orchestration of organizational elements. At the 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference, experts from First Advantage will present in two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and hot topics surrounding background screening and safety in today’s workplace.

In the session “Creating a Culture of Safety in a Gig Economy,” Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at First Advantage, will join Allen Lohse, Director, Legal and Regulatory, for Lyft to discuss the pioneering rideshare company’s strategic decision to implement continuous criminal records monitoring and how this helped bolster the platform’s safety profile. With continuous monitoring in place, Lyft now receives a criminal background screening report whenever a driver has reportable activity, enabling the company to take decisive action to mitigate risk. Session attendees will hear first-hand why Lyft chose to screen drivers nationwide and how this move supports a culture of safety.

During “Background Check Round Robin: Hot Topics, Current Trends, Regulatory Issues, Platform Mistakes,” Bret Jardine, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for First Advantage, will join a panel discussion exploring various perspectives on the current state of background checks, including the latest trends, common mistakes made by marketplaces, the regulatory issues facing platforms, what marketplaces don’t but should know, the most common complaints among users and more.

For event information, including registration, visit https://www.marketplacerisk.com/conference.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. 

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
employment.solutions@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Advantage Set to Explore Hot Topics in Background Screening at 2021 Marketplace Risk Management Conference ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WHO:First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital  WHAT:Will co-present two sessions during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...