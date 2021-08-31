checkAd

Clene Nanomedicine to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September:

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Date: September 8-10, 2021
Format: 1x1 meetings

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
Format: Corporate Presentation (pre-recorded), and 1x1 meetings

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: September 21, 2021
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
Format: Corporate Presentation (live), and 1x1 meetings

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 27, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Format: Corporate Presentation (live), and 1x1 meetings

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease treatments, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is an aqueous suspension of catalytically-active, clean-surfaced, faceted gold nanocrystals that drive critical cellular energetic metabolism in the central nervous system (CNS). CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy production to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. CNM-Au8 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a Phase 2 trial examining disease progression via a novel electromyography technique in patients with early ALS, a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of chronic optic neuropathy in patients with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), and Phase 2 brain target engagement studies in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and MS. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

