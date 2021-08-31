checkAd

Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $18 Million Quality Assurance Contract with Caltrans

Achieves $48 Million in Current Contracts with Caltrans

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today it was awarded an $18 million Quality Assurance/Verification Services contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for three years. With this award, Atlas, through its acquired company, Alta Vista Solutions, has reached $48 Million in current contract value as the prime consultant.

“Atlas continues to strengthen our work in the quality assurance and quality management sector, and we are extremely thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to serve as the premier provider of independent quality assurance activities to Caltrans,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We are proud that we have consistently provided Caltrans the assurance that the quality of materials incorporated into construction projects meet or exceed requirements.”

In the current contract, Atlas will support Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering and Testing Services (METS), Headquarters region. Work will be focused on the maintenance, development, and construction of proposed transportation facilities with an alternative method of procurement including Public Private Partnerships (P3) projects, Design-Build Projects, and Construction Manager General Contractor (CM/GC) projects. Services will include as-needed inspection, sampling, material testing, and quality management activities for structural materials at fabrication facilities and construction sites.

“Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, takes a very disciplined and strategic approach to quality assurance. Their ability to collaborate with all stakeholders by focusing on common goals is rare in this industry. They have a meticulous attention to detail that gives owners peace of mind that the materials and work incorporated in projects will meet or exceed requirements,” said Brian Maroney, Retired Chief Engineer, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge Program.

Atlas is committed to prioritizing safety and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,600 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

