Enthusiast Gaming Collaborates with Nielsen to Verify Esports Audience

Company to Utilize Nielsen Study in Direct Sales Process

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, has collaborated with Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN), the global leading source for media and sports measurement, on an innovative new study to measure the total social reach and Twitch viewership of Enthusiast Gaming’s Luminosity Gaming esports audience.

Enthusiast Gaming's mix of web and video media properties and esports teams provide an opportunity for brands to reach and engage with Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Measurement of the esports segment of this audience by Nielsen completes independent third-party verification and assessment of the Company's entire platform and provides brands with trusted data for partnership decisions.

Enthusiast Gaming commissioned Nielsen to perform the custom study of Luminosity Gaming for the period of July 1 - July 31, 2021. Select results from the study of Luminosity Gaming and its roster of influencers were as follows:

  • Luminosity Gaming reaches over 132 million followers across all social platforms globally;
  • Surpassed 1 billion all time views globally on Twitch;
  • Luminosity Gaming maintained the No. 1 position for hours watched during the period of the study on Twitch globally; and,
  • Ranked No. 1 during the period of the study for average concurrent viewers and peak concurrent viewers, key metrics for comparing to traditional television and sports, and commonly used metrics by brands and advertisers.

“We believe Nielsens research proves that Luminositys streamers, gamers, and creators are some of the most-watched gaming personalities in the world,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We’re pleased to engage Nielsen to provide trusted measurement for this segment of our audience. Combined with our top-ranked digital media properties, this is further confirmation that we offer the largest integrated platform for brands to reach the rapidly-growing gamer demographic at scale.”

Data for the top five ranked teams based on concurrent viewers is as follows:

Team Avg CCV Peak CCV
Luminosity 29,800 133,417
Team 2 22,353 88,333
Team 3 19,790 106,460
Team 4 15,554 54,384
Team 5 14,261 82,858

Source: Nielsen Sports, custom study commissioned by Enthusiast Gaming, July 2021

