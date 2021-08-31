Mosaic Minerals Corp Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Mosaic Minerals Corp. (“Mosaic” or the “Company”) (CSE: MOC) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jonathan Hamel as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.



Mr Hamel is President and CEO at Bullion Gold Resources Corporation (TSX-V : BGD), Secretary of the Board of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (TSX-V : VSR) since 2020. He acted as Interim President and CEO during management transition in 2020. He was also a Director at Vanstar from 2018 to 2021. In addition to his 20 years of management experience, Mr. Hamel sits on the Board of Directors of the Montreal Economic Institute, a globally recognized independent public policy think tank focused on proposing reforms based on market principles and entrepreneurship as well as Guest Lecturer at École des dirigeants – HEC Montréal. Mr Hamel served on the Financial Technology Innovation Committee of L’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Québec) from 2017 to 2020. Mr. Hamel will also join the Board of Directors of The Company replacing Mr. Guy Morissette who will continues to advise the Company as an external consultant.