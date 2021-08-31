Mosaic Minerals Corp Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and Directors
MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Mosaic Minerals Corp. (“Mosaic” or the “Company”) (CSE: MOC) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jonathan Hamel as President
and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
Mr Hamel is President and CEO at Bullion Gold Resources Corporation (TSX-V : BGD), Secretary of the Board of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (TSX-V : VSR) since 2020. He acted as Interim President and CEO during management transition in 2020. He was also a Director at Vanstar from 2018 to 2021. In addition to his 20 years of management experience, Mr. Hamel sits on the Board of Directors of the Montreal Economic Institute, a globally recognized independent public policy think tank focused on proposing reforms based on market principles and entrepreneurship as well as Guest Lecturer at École des dirigeants – HEC Montréal. Mr Hamel served on the Financial Technology Innovation Committee of L’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Québec) from 2017 to 2020. Mr. Hamel will also join the Board of Directors of The Company replacing Mr. Guy Morissette who will continues to advise the Company as an external consultant.
The management is also pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jean Rainville as Director of The Company. Mr. Rainville has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry and financial markets. From 2008, his principal occupation was President and CEO of Blackrock Metals Inc. In 2018, Mr. Rainville ceased to serve as CEO, while retaining his position as President until late 2019, at which time he became a consultant. Previously, Mr. Rainville worked as an engineer, a fund manager and a director of corporate finance and has also served as a director or advisor for several public companies including Bonterra Resources Inc (TSX-V : BTR) and Fokus Mining Inc. (TSX-V: FKM). He holds bachelor’s degrees in Mining Engineering and Commerce, both from McGill University.
Grant of Stock Options
The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 1,100,000 common shares at a price of $0.095 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 42,678,500 shares issued and outstanding, along with 4,050,000 options (including the options described above) and 9,924,500 warrants outstanding.
