checkAd

BeyondSpring Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 Data with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel Combination Versus Docetaxel Alone in 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with EGFR Wild Type at the European Society for Medi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

  • Topline results, released in early August, demonstrated improvement in overall survival (OS) for the combination vs. docetaxel alone as well as improvement in ORR, PFS, 24- and 36-month OS rates and incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021. This will include the final intention-to-treat (ITT) dataset from the Company’s DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 registrational trial of their first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR wild type.

Additional Details:

Title: A Global Phase (Ph) 3 Trial with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel (Plin/Doc) combination vs. Doc in 2nd/3rd Line NSCLC Patients (pts) with EGFR-wild type (wt) Progressing on a Prior Platinum-Based Regimen
Session: Proffered Paper session - NSCLC, metastatic 2
Date: September 20, 2021 from 2:10 - 2:20 p.m. CEST
Location: Channel 4
Presentation Number: LBA48
Speaker: Baohui Han, M.D., Ph.D, Professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Shanghai Chest Hospital, China

“The ESMO Congress is the perfect venue to present high-impact clinical oncology findings such as data from our successful DUBLIN-3 study that demonstrates plinabulin's ability to improve overall survival in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC patients,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “Importantly, the direct durable anti-cancer benefit shown by plinabulin in this study is a gateway to developing plinabulin as part of immuno-oncology combos in multiple cancer indications. In the coming months, BeyondSpring plans to apply for an NDA in the U.S. and China for the use of plinabulin in these NSCLC patients. This would add to the ongoing U.S. and China regulatory review of plinabulin in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which has a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. We’ve had a tremendous year of milestones at BeyondSpring, and we are grateful to all of our collaborators for their great efforts in helping to bring plinabulin to cancer patients globally.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 Data with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel Combination Versus Docetaxel Alone in 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with EGFR Wild Type at the European Society for Medi Topline results, released in early August, demonstrated improvement in overall survival (OS) for the combination vs. docetaxel alone as well as improvement in ORR, PFS, 24- and 36-month OS rates and incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia. NEW YORK, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...