BeyondSpring Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 Data with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel Combination Versus Docetaxel Alone in 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with EGFR Wild Type at the European Society for Medi

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021. This will include the final intention-to-treat (ITT) dataset from the Company’s DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 registrational trial of their first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of 2 nd /3 rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR wild type.

Title: A Global Phase (Ph) 3 Trial with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel (Plin/Doc) combination vs. Doc in 2nd/3rd Line NSCLC Patients (pts) with EGFR-wild type (wt) Progressing on a Prior Platinum-Based Regimen

Session: Proffered Paper session - NSCLC, metastatic 2

Date: September 20, 2021 from 2:10 - 2:20 p.m. CEST

Location: Channel 4

Presentation Number: LBA48

Speaker: Baohui Han, M.D., Ph.D, Professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Shanghai Chest Hospital, China

“The ESMO Congress is the perfect venue to present high-impact clinical oncology findings such as data from our successful DUBLIN-3 study that demonstrates plinabulin's ability to improve overall survival in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC patients,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “Importantly, the direct durable anti-cancer benefit shown by plinabulin in this study is a gateway to developing plinabulin as part of immuno-oncology combos in multiple cancer indications. In the coming months, BeyondSpring plans to apply for an NDA in the U.S. and China for the use of plinabulin in these NSCLC patients. This would add to the ongoing U.S. and China regulatory review of plinabulin in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which has a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. We’ve had a tremendous year of milestones at BeyondSpring, and we are grateful to all of our collaborators for their great efforts in helping to bring plinabulin to cancer patients globally.”